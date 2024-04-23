Ed Secretary Saunders Fields Questions at Confirmation Hearing 

Zoie Saunders, Gov. Phil Scott’s pick for Vermont’s education secretary, took her first step toward confirmation on Tuesday when she spent 90 minutes answering questions from the state Senate Education Committee.



A school administrator from Florida, Saunders described herself as a data-driven leader committed to supporting Vermont's public education system. She also spent some of her opening remarks defending her professional experience, which has been dissected since she was nominated for the job. Critics have zeroed in on her seven-year stint as a strategist for a privately held, for-profit charter school management company in Florida. She’s also never worked as a teacher, principal or superintendent.



"I chose a career that afforded me a broad view of education and an understanding of the many factors that contribute to students' success," Saunders told the five-member committee inside a small room at the Statehouse.

Before the hearing began, Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington), the committee chair, acknowledged that Saunders' nomination had garnered significant interest and assured her the Senate was committed to a "fair, respectful, thoughtful confirmation hearing."



Frank Davis watching the hearing from the Statehouse cafeteria

Frank Davis watching the hearing from the Statehouse cafeteria Retired high school teacher Frank Davis of Derby Line watched the hearing via live stream from an overflow area in the Statehouse cafeteria, at times openly mocking her answers.



Davis said he was annoyed that he was not allowed to sit in the committee room to watch the hearing or to testify. He argued that the best leaders come up through the ranks and said, by that measure, Saunders' resumé was lacking.



“She would not even be qualified to get a teacher’s license from her own agency,” Davis opined. The education committee did not take public comment during the hearing, but they invited people to submit written statements. The VT-NEA , Vermont Superintendents Principals ' and School Boards associations each submitted commentary expressing their members' concerns with Saunders' previous work experience. More than 50 Vermonters did as well ; the vast majority of their comments were against Saunders' appointment as education secretary. Five of Saunders' former colleagues in Florida submitted letters endorsing her.

Courtesy of Gov. Scott's office

Gov. Phil Scott with Zoie Saunders and her family

Saunders, who started work last week pending confirmation, said she spent her first days on the job meeting with Agency of Education staffers and traveling around the state to speak with administrators and students. She said she was planning on embarking on a more comprehensive "listen and learn" tour that would allow her to develop a "unifying vision" for the state's education system.Committee members peppered Saunders with questions about her past work experience and her hopes for the future of Vermont schools.Several times, Saunders asserted that her experience working in charter schools was evidence that she supported public education."In every state that I've worked, charter schools are public schools," Saunders said, noting that charter school students take the same state assessments as students in traditional public schools.Saunders said she was still learning about Vermont's unique tuitioning system, in which students who do not have a public school in their town are allowed to use public dollars to go to a school of their choosing. She said her understanding was that public and independent schools in Vermont have an "interdependent relationship." Saunders said she believed it was important that rules were in place to ensure that independent schools do not use discriminatory practices around enrollment.The most pointed questions came from Sen. Martine Gulick (D-Chittenden Central), a former public school librarian.Gulick said she had received more than 300 emails from constituents expressing concern about Saunders' lack of experience working as a teacher, principal and superintendent. She asked Saunders to share specific examples in which she implemented state or federal policy in a school district.Saunders said that she was responsible for managing $45 million in grants, worked on school improvement planning and developed budgets and curriculum."I would just posit that managing grants is quite different from implementing state and federal policy," Gulick said. "Title I, Title IX, IDEA — have you implemented any of those federal policies at a state level?""No, I have not worked at a state level," Saunders replied.The Senate Education Committee has three choices when it comes to Saunders, according to testimony last week from John Bloomer, secretary of the Senate. They could vote favorably or unfavorably on her nomination, or they could vote her nomination out of their committee with no recommendation. Any of those options would require three votes to move forward.The committee’s recommendation will then go to the Senate floor, where a member of the education committee will report their decision. That is expected to happen next week.A simple majority of the full Senate is required for Saunders’ confirmation. If confirmed, Saunders would be appointed until February 2025. At that point, she would need to be reappointed and reconfirmed to continue serving.In conversation after the hearing, committee members discussed their impressions of the nominee.