Letters to the Editor (3/27/24) 

'Farnsworth Is a Hoot'

I want to give a shout-out to Chris Farnsworth and his music reviews, such as [Review This, March 13]. The vast majority of the time, he's reviewing music that I have absolutely no interest in hearing, but his writing is so enjoyable that I read them — often out loud to my partner. Maybe the person in February who complained that the comics Seven Days runs aren't funny [Feedback: "Nothing Funny About It," February 28] should shift to the Music + Nightlife section; Farnsworth is a hoot.

How about for the issue that overlaps April 1, you let him cut loose and write two fake music reviews and one real one, and see who can tell the difference? "If you've ever wondered what an '80s fax machine would sound like from inside a fistulated cow, check out the sophomore effort by DIY singer-songwriter-farmer Synthetic Silage..."

I appreciate all the Seven Days reporters for bringing a variety of stories to us, and especially when they do so with exquisite writing.

Luke Donforth

Burlington

All About Emma

Wow, Courtney Lamdin's article about Emma Mulvaney-Stanak's win is great ["Crossing the Aisle: Progressive Burlington Mayor-Elect Mulvaney-Stanak Won by Picking Up Democratic Votes," March 13]. She really knocked it outta the park with her research, and, in my opinion, she is spot-on. Thank you, Courtney and Seven Days, for this excellent piece!

I am an independent who typically votes Democratic (with but a few exceptions, the Progs have been too knee-jerk reactionary for me in recent years). Like many, I saw Emma as a "small-p" progressive, as noted in your piece — someone whose values and views pretty much fit mine to a T. It will be good to have someone with her energy, smarts, and personal and professional experience leading the way.

Honestly, for the first time in years I feel proud and optimistic to be living in Burlington again. Now if we can just get rid of those damn F-35s...

Deb Bouton

Burlington

Tax Tip

[Re "Some Affluent Vermonters Urge Legislators Again to Tax the Rich," March 19]: I have good news for the "group of wealthy Vermonters" who feel they don't pay enough tax — they don't have to wait for a tax increase. They are free to write an additional check to the state treasury right now to assuage their guilt! The state will gladly accept voluntary payment above and beyond the tax required by law. You're welcome.

Chris Harvey

Essex

'Change the Focus'

I was so excited to see an article about local Nordic skiers Amelia Circosta and Tabor Greenberg in "Nordic Nobility: Two Vermont Teens Take On the Junior National Championships" [March 6]. They are both amazing athletes and deserve this recognition. I just have one comment on the article: It only had a physical description of the female athlete. "She is petite but powerful, with a muscular lower body honed by hundreds of hours on a bicycle."

Commenting on Amelia's body or any woman's or girl's body may seem like a compliment, but it can do irreparable harm to the subject and also to young women and girls reading the article. As a college coach of young women, I see the effects of this every day. When you comment on a woman's body, it can reinforce stereotypes about what the "perfect" athletic body is supposed to look like. These comments can be damaging and/or triggering to the athletes you are talking about, who may not feel good about the physical description, or to other women and girls who feel like they will never look like the perfect "petite" cross-country skier. When body image concerns are the No. 1 reason young girls develop eating issues and/or drop out of sports, we need to change the focus.

Amelia and Tabor both crushed it at Junior Nationals. Instead of commenting on their appearances, instead let us applaud them both for the true determination and hard work it took for them to succeed in their sport.

Molly Peters

Huntington

Peters is the head women's and men's cross-country and Nordic ski coach at Saint Michael's College.

F&W Needs Reform

[Re "Wild Bill: Long at Odds With Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Board, Activists Would Like to Strip Its Powers," February 28]: Vermont's Fish & Wildlife Department ought to be called the Hunting, Fishing & Trapping Department, as every board member is a hunter, fisher or trapper ("consumptive") and the department is predominantly concerned with ensuring sufficient game for them to catch and kill.

In the many years I have been following F&W issues, I have never heard any nonconsumptive Vermont resident say they want to do away with deer hunting or hunting for food. They are concerned about practices that cause undue suffering to animals.

Without changing the composition of the board from all "consumptive" members to a mix of at least equal consumptive and nonconsumptive members, I don't see any significant opportunity for even minimal improvement when it comes to animal welfare.

Contrary to what is sometimes asserted, the F&W board does not rely only on science when it comes to regulations and recommendations. There is zero scientific reason, for example, to hunt coyotes or bears with hounds.

I've heard a number of times, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" regarding F&W. I would suggest that it is not broken. It is functioning precisely as it was designed: to prioritize game for hunters, trappers and fishers. It works great for them. But it is in need of a new design that includes consideration of animal diversity and welfare and is responsive to the many new challenges and threats facing wildlife today.

Claudia Welch

Calais

A Super Reader

My fellow Super Readers, I just read Paula Routly's "Listen Up" ("From the Publisher," March 20) and was motivated to increase my monthly Super Reader donation. I ask my fellow SRs to do the same.

To those readers who have not joined our ranks, please consider doing so. Let's keep our beloved Seven Days alive and well.

Jeff Waite

Shelburne