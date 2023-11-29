Local Entrepreneur's Wrapping Paper Will Be Under the Kardashians' Christmas Tree 

click to enlarge File: Bear Cieri

Meagan Downey

Shelburne entrepreneur Meagan Downey didn't spend the week before Thanksgiving prepping food. Instead, she was in Los Angeles, quite literally keeping up with the Kardashians.

Downey is the inventor of Shiki Wrap — stretchy, colorful gift wrapping made from recycled plastic fibers that is designed to be reused. Her product caught the attention of Kourtney Kardashian, founder of Poosh, a wellness brand.

Earlier this month, the famous clan invited Downey — plus representatives of other environmentally friendly companies — to their headquarters in Los Angeles to wrap gifts for their friends and family. While Downey wasn't paid for her services, she said she went to instruct the staff on how to wrap presents using Shiki Wrap. She thinks the exposure will give her biz a boost.

According to Downey, dozens of employees buzzed around the office, getting the gifts ready for the holidays. Downey was not allowed to have her phone with her and had to sign a nondisclosure agreement about certain details of her trip. She didn't get to meet any members of the family, either, but "it was really special to be there," Downey said. "It was an honor to be included and just be a part of the experience."

click to enlarge Courtesy

Shiki Wrap

Downey launched her company in February 2021 after a fruitless search for an attractive and non-disposable way to adorn gifts. Her product takes inspiration from furoshiki, the Japanese tradition of wrapping goods in reusable cloth.

While the business has been steadily growing — the company sold out of inventory last holiday season — Downey hopes that the Kardashians' endorsement will bring her business to the next level.

Plus, spending two days in LA wrapping the family's gifts provided a special bonding opportunity for Downey and her 16-year-old daughter, who came along.

"I think it was good for my daughter to have that experience," Downey said. "She could see that the magic in the [Kardashians'] Instagram posts and stories doesn't come from out of nowhere. It takes teams of people to make it happen."