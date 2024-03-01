Motel Program Users Keep Their Rooms, Despite Vermont's Lower Rate 

Many hotel owners initially threatened to pull out of the program at that lower rate, prompting fears of people being cast out into the cold.

Jenice Perez and her four sons prepared this week to move out of their two rooms at the Days Inn in Colchester after a nine-month stay. They rented a compact SUV to hold the belongings.Like others without permanent housing who have been living in rooms paid for by the State of Vermont, the family worried that their hotel might not allow them to stay anymore. On Friday, Vermont lowered the rate it pays motels from $132 per night to $80.But on Thursday, Perez learned that she'd gotten a reprieve. At the urging of state officials and housing advocates, those owners changed their minds and said the state guests could stay. The Perez family can rely on sheltering at the Days Inn — at least for the next few weeks.“I really thought we were going to have to leave,” Perez said Friday as she smoked a cigarette in the parking lot on a cold and blustery day. Her youngest son, Jordyn, stood silently at her side. Her other boys range in age from 15 to 21.