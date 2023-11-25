Three People Shot Near UVM Campus in Burlington, Police Say 

click to enlarge Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days

Burlington Police at the scene of a triple shooting on North Prospect Street

Three people were shot on Saturday evening on North Prospect Street, near the University of Vermont campus, according to Burlington police.The shooting took place just before 6:30 p.m. No suspect had been identified as of 9:30 p.m.Emergency responders took the victims to the nearby University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. In a brief press release about the shooting, Police Chief Jon Murad did not say how severely the victims were injured.Authorities responding to the shooting discovered two of the victims together, Murad said. The third was found at a second location "a short distance away."Police blocked North Prospect Street in both directions between Loomis Street and Brookes Avenue. Crime scene tape extended around the back of an eight-unit apartment house. Around 8:30 p.m., an investigator was taking photos of items strewn across the building's front yard and sidewalk.