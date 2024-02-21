Now Playing in Theaters: February 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Carole Bethuel/ifc Films

Benoît Magimel and Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoire in The Taste of Things

new in theaters

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA — TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING: Tanjiro attempts to level up in the movie series based on the popular dark fantasy anime. Haruo Sotozaki directed. (104 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS: Two friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) run straight into trouble when they encounter outlaws on a road trip in this action comedy directed by Ethan Coen. With Beanie Feldstein and Colman Domingo. (84 min, R. Capitol, Essex)

ORDINARY ANGELS: In this fact-based drama, Hilary Swank plays a hairdresser who rallies a community around the cause of saving a child's life. With Alan Ritchson and Amy Acker. Jon Gunn directed. (116 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star)

currently playing

AMERICAN FICTION ★★★★ Jeffrey Wright plays a novelist who tries a daring hoax after his publisher tells him his books aren't "Black enough" in this comedy-drama from Cord Jefferson. (117 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 1/17)

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

ARGYLLE ★★ A mild-mannered novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) is swept up in a spy plot in this action thriller from Matthew Vaughn, also starring Henry Cavill. (139 min, PG-13; Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE BEEKEEPER ★★1/2 Jason Statham plays a former clandestine operative who goes on a vengeful rampage in this action thriller from David Ayer. (105 min, R. Majestic)

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE ★★ Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae icon in this biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). With James Norton and Lashana Lynch. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE BOY AND THE HERON ★★★★1/2 Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. (124 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT ★★1/2 Director George Clooney follows the University of Washington rowing team on their unlikely path to Olympic gold during the Great Depression. (124 min, PG-13. Majestic)

LISA FRANKENSTEIN ★★1/2 A teenage goth (Kathryn Newton) hopes to make an exhumed corpse into her dream boy in this horror-comedy scripted by Diablo Cody. (101 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy)

MADAME WEB ★1/2 Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues with this action flick in which Dakota Johnson plays a woman using her precognitive abilities to save others from a looming threat. With Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced. S.J. Clarkson directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MEAN GIRLS ★★★ The Broadway musical based on the 2004 comedy film about a high schooler's struggle with the popular clique comes to the screen, starring Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp. (112 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Welden)

POOR THINGS ★★★★1/2 In this Golden Globe winner, Emma Stone plays a clumsily resurrected Victorian woman who embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery. (141 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 1/10)

THE TASTE OF THINGS ★★★★1/2 A chef and a gourmet (Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel) develop a passionate and contentious bond in this acclaimed period drama for foodies from director Anh Hung Tran (Norwegian Wood). (135 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST ★★★★★ Nominated for five Oscars, this drama from Jonathan Glazer chronicles the daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller). (105 min, PG-13; Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 2/7)

older films and special screenings

THE CHOSEN: SEASON 4: EPISODES 4-6 (Essex, except Mon & Tue)

DUNE: PART ONE (Roxy)

FINAL FANTASY VII: ADVENT CHILDREN COMPLETE (Essex, Wed 21 & Thu only)

PHISH CONCERT LIVESTREAM (Roxy, Thu only)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (Capitol)

TURNING RED (Majestic)

UNDERDOG (Savoy, Thu only)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.