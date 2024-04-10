Now Playing in Theaters: April 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Murray Close/A24

new in theaters

ARCADIAN: Nicolas Cage plays a dude fighting monsters with his teen sons in a postapocalyptic landscape in this horror thriller from director Benjamin Brewer. (92 min, R. Majestic)

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN: Special operatives must overcome their differences to face an apocalyptic threat in this Hindi action thriller. (164 min, NR. Majestic)

CIVIL WAR: Journalists race toward a Washington, D.C., threatened by rebels in this dystopian action thriller from Alex Garland (Men), starring Nick Offerman as the president, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Savoy, Star, Sunset)

MAIDAAN: Ajay Devgn stars in a biopic of Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. (181 min, NR. Majestic)

currently playing

ARTHUR THE KING ★★1/2 A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic, Welden)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 3/6)

EPIC TAILS: An ancient Greek mouse is determined to save her city from Poseidon in this animated family adventure. (95 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

THE FIRST OMEN ★★★1/2 In this prequel to The Omen horror series, an American woman (Nell Tiger Free) in Rome discovers a plot to arrange the birth of the Antichrist. Arkasha Stevenson directed. (120 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

FOOD, INC. 2: Michael Pollan and Eric Schlosser feature in this sequel to the documentary critiquing Big Ag, directed by Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo. (94 min, NR. Essex)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. With Mckenna Grace and Annie Potts. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE ★★1/2 The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong). (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

IT'S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL: Alexandria Bombach's documentary traces the career of the Indigo Girls. (123 min, NR. Roxy)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Welden)

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL ★★★1/2 In 1977, a live TV interview with a parapsychologist goes very wrong in this found-footage horror film, starring David Dastmalchian and Laura Gordon. (93 min, R. Roxy)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING ★★★★ Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directed. (104 min, R. Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 4/3)

MONKEY MAN ★★★1/2 In this action thriller set in Mumbai, Dev Patel (who also directed and cowrote) plays a young man who goes on a revenge crusade against the oppressors of the powerless. (121 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

PROBLEMISTA ★★★1/2 An aspiring toy designer from El Salvador takes a job with an eccentric New York artist in this comedy. (104 min, R. Roxy)

THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE ★★★★ An idealistic teacher (Leonie Benesch) goes up against the school system when she tries to clear a student of the suspicion of theft in this Oscar-nominated drama from Germany, directed by Ilker Çatak. (98 min, PG-13. Savoy)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS ★★★ The women of a small town investigate to see who has been sending profane missives in this comic period piece from director Thea Sharrock. (100 min, R. Capitol, Roxy)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST ★★★★★ This Oscar-winning drama from Jonathan Glazer chronicles the daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller). (105 min, PG-13; Savoy; reviewed 2/7)

older films and special screenings

THE BOY AND THE HERON (Roxy)

JUST GETTING BY (Savoy, Thu & Fri only)

MADAME WEB (Sunset)

POOR THINGS (Sunset)

RETURN OF THE SECAUCUS 7 (Savoy, Mon only)

SHREK 2 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Fri-Wed 17)

WONKA (Sunset)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com (closed for renovation April 8 to 22)

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.