Now Playing in Theaters: March 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Carlos Rodriguez/Lionsgate

Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King

new in theaters

ARTHUR THE KING: A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. Simon Cellan Jones directed the adventure film based on Mikael Lindnord's memoir. (90 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

KNOX GOES AWAY: Michael Keaton directed and stars in this thriller about a hit man with dementia who has one chance to redeem himself. With Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden. (114 min, R. Essex)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING: Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. Anna Baryshnikov also stars. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directed. (104 min, R. Roxy)

ONE LIFE: Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Nicholas Winton in this biopic about how he rescued 600 Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. With Lena Olin and Johnny Flynn. James Hawes directed. (110 min, PG. Majestic, Roxy)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: See the short films that contended for Academy Awards in separate live action, animation and documentary programs. (Run times vary, N/A. Roxy)

AMERICAN FICTION ★★★★ Jeffrey Wright plays a novelist who tries a daring hoax after his publisher tells him his books aren't "Black enough" in this comedy-drama from Cord Jefferson. (117 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 1/17)

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Majestic)

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE ★★ Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae icon in this biopic. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe)

CABRINI ★★1/2 This biopic follows immigrant Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna) as she tries to relieve poverty in early 20th-century New York. (145 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA — TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING: Tanjiro attempts to level up in the movie series based on the popular dark fantasy anime. Haruo Sotozaki directed. (104 min, R. Roxy)

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS ★★★ Two friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) run straight into trouble when they encounter outlaws on a road trip in this action comedy directed by Ethan Coen. With Beanie Feldstein and Colman Domingo. (84 min, R. Roxy)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's pioneering sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/6)

IMAGINARY ★1/2 What if you returned to your childhood home to find your imaginary friend still there — and angry? Jeff Wadlow directed this horror flick, starring DeWanda Wise and Taegen Burns. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ As he levels up to become a spiritual leader, Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Welden)

MADAME WEB ★1/2 Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues with this action flick in which Dakota Johnson plays a woman using her precognitive abilities to save others from a looming threat. (117 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

ORDINARY ANGELS ★★★ In this fact-based drama, Hilary Swank plays a hairdresser who rallies a community around the cause of saving a child's life. With Alan Ritchson and Amy Acker. Jon Gunn directed. (116 min, PG. Big Picture, Capitol, Stowe)

PERFECT DAYS ★★★★1/2 Wim Wenders directed this meditative, Oscar-nominated film about a man (Koji Yakusho) who finds joy in his everyday routine — cleaning Tokyo's arty public toilets. (124 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 2/14)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Majestic)

older films and special screenings

THE CHOSEN SEASON 4, EPISODES 7-8 (Essex, Wed 13 only)

END OF EVANGELION (Essex, Sun & Wed 20 only)

GREEN MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL (Capitol, Savoy, Thu-Sun)

LABYRINTH (Essex, Sun only)

OPPENHEIMER (Majestic)

POOR THINGS (Roxy)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (Majestic)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

*SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.