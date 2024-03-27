Now Playing in Theaters: March 27-April 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24 Films

Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding

new in theaters

A CAT'S LIFE: A girl (Capucine Sainson-Fabresse) and her kitten experience the challenges of the great outdoors on a country vacation in this family drama from France, directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky. (83 min, PG. Majestic)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE: The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

PROBLEMISTA: An aspiring toy designer from El Salvador takes a job with an eccentric New York artist to address his visa problem in this comedy written and directed by and starring Julio Torres, with Tilda Swinton and RZA. (104 min, R. Roxy)

THEY SHOT THE PIANO PLAYER: In this animated docudrama for adults, a music journalist (voice of Jeff Goldblum) investigates the real-life 1976 disappearance of talented Brazilian samba-jazz pianist Francisco Tenório. Javier Marisca and Fernando Trueba directed. (103 min, PG-13. Savoy)

currently playing

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES ★★1/2 In this satirical comedy, a young man (Justice Smith) joins a secret society of Black people whose mission is solving white people's problems. Kobi Libii directed. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy)

ARTHUR THE KING ★★1/2 A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. Simon Cellan Jones directed the adventure film based on Mikael Lindnord's memoir. (90 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

CABRINI ★★1/2 This biopic follows immigrant Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna) as she tries to relieve poverty in early 20th-century New York. (145 min, PG-13. Essex, Playhouse)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's pioneering sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/6)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. With Mckenna Grace and Annie Potts. Gil Kenan directed. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

IMAGINARY ★1/2 What if you returned to your childhood home to find your imaginary friend still there — and angry? Jeff Wadlow directed this horror flick, starring DeWanda Wise. (104 min, PG-13. Majestic)

IMMACULATE ★★★ A nun (Sydney Sweeney) finds that not all is as heavenly as it appears in a rural Italian convent in this horror flick from director Michael Mohan (The Voyeurs). (89 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ As he levels up to become a spiritual leader, Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Welden)

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL ★★★1/2 In 1977, a live TV interview with a parapsychologist goes very wrong in this found-footage horror film from Cameron and Colin Cairnes, starring David Dastmalchian and Laura Gordon. (93 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING ★★★★ Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directed. (104 min, R. Roxy)

ONE LIFE ★★★1/2 Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Nicholas Winton in this biopic about how he rescued 600 Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. (110 min, PG. Capitol, Roxy)

ORDINARY ANGELS ★★★ In this fact-based drama, Hilary Swank plays a hairdresser who rallies a community around the cause of saving a child's life. With Alan Ritchson and Amy Acker. Jon Gunn directed. (116 min, PG. Big Picture)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST ★★★★★ This Oscar-winning drama from Jonathan Glazer chronicles the daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller). (105 min, PG-13; Savoy; reviewed 2/7)

older films and special screenings

THE BOY AND THE HERON (Roxy)

LUCA (Essex)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.