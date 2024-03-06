Now Playing in Theaters: March 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jessica Kourkounis/Sony

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web

new in theaters

CABRINI: This biopic follows immigrant Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna) as she tries to relieve poverty in early 20th-century New York. John Lithgow also stars; Alejandro Monteverde (Sound of Freedom) directed. (145 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic)

IMAGINARY: What if you returned to your childhood home to find your imaginary friend still there — and angry? Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) directed this horror flick, starring DeWanda Wise and Taegen Burns. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

KUNG FU PANDA 4: As he levels up to become a spiritual leader, Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in the continuation of the animated adventure series. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine directed. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: See the short films contending for Academy Awards in separate live action, animation and documentary programs. (Run times vary, N/A. Roxy)

AMERICAN FICTION ★★★★ Jeffrey Wright plays a novelist who tries a daring hoax after his publisher tells him his books aren't "Black enough" in this comedy-drama from Cord Jefferson. (117 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 1/17)

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Majestic)

ARGYLLE ★★ A mild-mannered novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) is swept up in a spy plot in this action thriller from Matthew Vaughn, also starring Henry Cavill. (139 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE ★★ Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae icon in this biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). With James Norton and Lashana Lynch. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA — TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING: Tanjiro attempts to level up in the movie series based on the popular dark fantasy anime. Haruo Sotozaki directed. (104 min, R. Roxy)

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS ★★★ Two friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) run straight into trouble when they encounter outlaws on a road trip in this action comedy directed by Ethan Coen. With Beanie Feldstein and Colman Domingo. (84 min, R. Roxy)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's pioneering sci-fi series. With Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. (166 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/6)

MADAME WEB ★1/2 Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues with this action flick in which Dakota Johnson plays a woman using her precognitive abilities to save others from a looming threat. With Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced. S.J. Clarkson directed. (117 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy, Welden)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Welden)

ORDINARY ANGELS ★★★ In this fact-based drama, Hilary Swank plays a hairdresser who rallies a community around the cause of saving a child's life. With Alan Ritchson and Amy Acker. Jon Gunn directed. (116 min, PG. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

PERFECT DAYS ★★★★1/2 Wim Wenders directed this meditative, Oscar-nominated film about a man (Koji Yakusho) who finds joy in his everyday routine — cleaning Tokyo's arty public toilets. (124 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/14)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

older films and special screenings

THE CHOSEN: SEASON 4: EPISODES 7-8 (Essex, except Fri & Mon)

ISRAELISM (Savoy, Sun only)

LABYRINTH (Essex, Wed 6 & Sun only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: LA FORZA DEL DESTINO (Essex, Sat only)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (Majestic, Welden)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.