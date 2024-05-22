Now Playing in Theaters: May 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

Back to Black

new in theaters

BABES: A single woman (Ilana Glazer) dealing with an unexpected pregnancy seeks help from her best friend (Michelle Buteau) in this comedy from Pamela Adlon. (104 min, R. Roxy)

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST: A widower (Hitoshi Omika) and his daughter are dismayed when a glamping development threatens their small town in this drama from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car). (106 min, NR. Roxy)

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA: Anya Taylor-Joy plays the warrior from Mad Max: Fury Road in a postapocalyptic desert action epic that explores her backstory. With Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. George Miller again directed. (148 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE: The lazy cartoon cat returns in an animated family flick in which Garfield (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist with his long-lost alley-cat dad (Samuel L. Jackson). Mark Dindal directed. (101 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

SIGHT: The latest from Angel Studios tells the fact-based story of an eye surgeon who escaped China during the Cultural Revolution and tried to restore a blind orphan's sight. Andrew Hyatt directed. (100 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

WILDCAT: Ethan Hawke directed this drama about the early struggles of southern gothic writer Flannery O'Connor — played by his daughter Maya Hawke. With Laura Linney. (103 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

BACK TO BLACK ★★ Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in this biopic about the making of her best-selling album, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. (122 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

CHALLENGERS ★★★★1/2 A love triangle among three tennis pros (Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) makes sparks fly when two of them face off years later in this drama from Luca Guadagnino. (131 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 5/1)

CIVIL WAR ★★★★ Journalists race toward a Washington, D.C., threatened by rebels in this dystopian action thriller from Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. (109 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 4/17)

DRAGONKEEPER: A girl must find a dragon's egg to save ancient China from an evil emperor in this animation. (99 min, PG. Welden)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman who must track down a missing movie star in this action comedy from David Leitch, also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. (115 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to imaginary friends when their people grow up in this family comedy-drama written and directed by John Krasinski, who costars with Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming. (104 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

I SAW THE TV GLOW ★★★★1/2 A supernatural late-night show alters two teens' view of reality in this A24 drama from Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair), starring Justice Smith and Brigitte Lundy-Paine. (101 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 5/22)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip in the latest series entry. (145 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. (94 min, PG. Majestic)

NOWHERE SPECIAL ★★★★ A terminally ill single dad (James Norton) seeks a new home for his young son in this drama from director Uberto Pasolini. (96 min, NR. Roxy)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. Renny Harlin directed. (91 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

TAROT ★★ Those tarot readings you thought were an innocent and enlightening pastime? In this horror flick, they can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE (Sunset)

LOVE OF THE LAND (Essex, Thu only)

NORTH BY NORTHWEST 65TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 22 only)

STAR WARS: EPISODE 1 — THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Majestic)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.