Seven Daysies Awards: Best yoga studio, 2023

Best yoga studio 

Sangha Studio

Sangha Studio —By its very nature, yoga is noncompetitive, so there's something antithetical about a competition to decide which yoga studio is "best." Nobody wins or loses at yoga. It's like trying to decide who is the best breather, the most spiritually centered or has the biggest Svadhisthana chakra.

Still, we all have our favorite places to practice, and in the many-splendored world of asanas, the nonprofit Sangha Studio strikes just the right chord with local yoga practitioners. The studio's core values of inclusivity, connection and accessibility mean that Sangha's doors are open and inviting to all. And its donation-based drop-ins, virtual class options and three Vermont locations keep yoga peeps coming back again and again. Want to learn more? As your yoga instructor might say, inquire within.

Other Finalists

  • Hot Yoga Burlington VT
  • Laughing River Yoga
  • Queen City Yoga & Fitness
  • YogaSix

Previous Winners

Location Details

