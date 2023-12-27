 Life Stories: Remembering Vermonters Who Died in 2023 | Life Stories | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 27, 2023 Arts + Culture » Life Stories

Life Stories: Remembering Vermonters Who Died in 2023 

By

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTOS
  • Courtesy Photos
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

More Life Stories »

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington. He has received numerous state, regional and national awards for his coverage of the arts, music, sports and culture. He loves dogs, dark beer and the Boston Red Sox.

Latest in Life Stories

  • Remembering Burlington's Janet Carscadden: 'She Just Walked the Walk'

  • Remembering Burlington's Janet Carscadden: 'She Just Walked the Walk'

    Janet Carscadden knew how to throw a party. For years during the annual South End Art Hop in Burlington, she hosted a Friday night shindig at Evolution Physical Therapy & Yoga, on Kilburn Street, bringing in music and a big spread of food that drew crowds. In the Old North End, she oversaw the popular community dinners for the Wards 2 and 3 Neighborhood Planning Assemblies, marshaling teams of inexperienced volunteers to serve close to 150 people on some occasions.
    • By Carolyn Shapiro
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Remembering Shelburne's Joan Robinson: 'She Was Somebody Everyone Looked Up To'

  • Remembering Shelburne's Joan Robinson: 'She Was Somebody Everyone Looked Up To'

    As a young child, Jesse Clements frequently traveled from Boston to Vermont to spend time with her aunt, Joan. Their favorite shared activity was drawing. They would lose themselves in the process, surrounded by craft supplies and pencils strewn across the basement floor. As Jesse presented her creations, Joan lavished praise. "She was just the most encouraging [person]," Jesse, now a grade school teacher in Berkeley, Calif., recalled during a recent phone call with Seven Days.
    • By Jordan Adams
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Remembering Burlington's Bruce McKenzie: 'He Just Never Stopped Drumming'

  • Remembering Burlington's Bruce McKenzie: 'He Just Never Stopped Drumming'

    To those who knew him longest, Bruce McKenzie had always been a drummer. The youngest of 11 kids, Bruce was born six months after his father, Harold, drowned in Burlington Bay; he was raised by his mother, Lennie, and his eldest siblings, sister Thelma and brother Joe. It was Thelma who first noticed her baby brother's inherent sense of rhythm: He would keep time with a knife and fork on any surface he could find.
    • By Chris Farnsworth
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • More »

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Speaking of 2023

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation