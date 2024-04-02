How to View Vermont’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse | Seven Days

click to enlarge Michael Tonn | Rev. Diane Sullivan

Vermont will soon be plunged into darkness. No, it's not the end times — though given the events of the past few years, you could be forgiven for worrying. Rather, amid the great eternal dance of the cosmos, the stars will align to present one of our solar system's most spectacular celestial phenomena: a total solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at roughly 3:26 p.m., the moon will pass directly between the sun and the Earth to cast parts of Vermont in complete shadow. The eclipse's full "path of totality" — or where the moon fully obscures the sun — will travel across Mexico, the United States and Canada. Northern Vermont lies directly in this path and will experience this once-in-a-lifetime convergence.

The eclipse is expected to draw anywhere between 50,000 and 200,000 visitors to the Green Mountain State. In the months leading up to it, Seven Days has covered a variety of eclipse topics, from practical guidance and science-y stories to special events and the best places for viewing.

For this guide, we've selected some of the best and most interesting info and tidbits from that reporting to help you get the most out the eclipse experience in Vermont. And we've added plenty of fun, fresh content that you won't find anywhere else — for instance, tickle your brain with the eclipse-themed crossword puzzle by Shelburne father-daughter puzzle makers Greg and Grace Warrington and go over the moon with the comic from award-winning Vermont cartoonist Dan Nott.

But before we dig in, here's a primer on what to expect on April 8.

Why is this eclipse a big deal?

Well, the freaking sun is gonna disappear, for starters. But more to the point, while solar eclipses are fairly common — they happen about twice a year on average — only a small percentage of people in the world ever see them.

"You have to be in the right place ... in the shadow cast by the moon onto the Earth," University of Vermont astrophysicist John Perry said. "If you stay in one place and just wait for a total solar eclipse to come to you, you'll be waiting on average 360 years."

Perry noted that some parts of the world haven't seen a total solar eclipse in 2,000 years. The last one in Vermont was a bit more recent than that. It happened in 1932 but was only visible to a small portion of the state — see "Twice in a Lifetime" for recollections from Vermonters who saw it.

And the next one? It's not coming until 2106.

Where is the best place to see the eclipse?

The totality will be visible from a roughly 115-mile swath across the region, from Montréal in the north to Middlebury in the south, with St. Albans smack in the middle. Where you go in that band is up to you — find some of our recs in "Totality Towns" and at sevendaysvt.com/eclipse. Pretty much anywhere you can see the sun will work, though Perry suggests getting away from artificial lights so that "you'll see how dark it really gets."

The path of totality for the 2014 solar eclipse over the northeastern U.S.

Perry also advises those near Lake Champlain to seek out higher ground in order to see the shadow of the moon sweep across the lake from west to east at about 1,000 miles per hour. See "Don't Get Stuck in the Mud" for more on where — and where not — to hike for a bird's-eye view of the eclipse.

What will it be like when the sun disappears?

In a word: spooky.

The eclipse will begin around 2:14 p.m., and the sky will gradually darken as the moon passes in front of the sun. Totality in Burlington will last for about three and a half minutes before the sky begins lightening again — the length of totality will vary slightly depending on where you are. The eclipse will be visible until about 4:37 p.m.

"It's very dramatic," Perry said. "It'll get very dark, and the sunlight will look creepy."

Little wonder, then, that eclipses have been the inspiration for myths and superstitions for centuries. See "Waking Up the Sun" for some of the stranger eclipse folklore.

Perry added that stars and planets will be visible in the sky — including Mercury, which is often hard to see because its orbit is so close to the sun. Wind could pick up as the temperature drops. And nocturnal critters such as bats, owls and raccoons may be tricked into thinking it's nighttime and come out.

Perry noted that the sun's spiky corona will reach about twice as far as the disk of sun we normally see. Shortly before totality, you'll glimpse "Baily's beads," a half circle of bright spots on the leading edge of the eclipse created by light streaming through the valleys on the moon. Finally, you'll see the "diamond ring," one last bright bead visible only for a second or two before the sun is fully obscured.

How should I view the eclipse?

Remember in 2017 when president Donald Trump was photographed staring directly at an eclipse? Don't do that.

"You can really damage your eyes," Perry advised.

Instead, you should wear special solar eclipse glasses — they kind of resemble 3D movie glasses. The State of Vermont has purchased thousands of them that will be freely available through towns and community organizations. Or you could buy your own at many Vermont stores.

And don't take them off, at least not until totality.

"They should not be taken off until the sun is completely blocked out," Perry said. "And you should put them back on the instant you see some sun shining through."

Or maybe just leave them on to be safe. See "Safe Spectacle(s)" for more on the eclipse and your eyes.

This seems like a pretty big deal for Vermont.

It sure could be. In 2017, 300,000 people descended upon Idaho Falls for a total solar eclipse. That city is a bit larger than Burlington, but you get the idea.

Nearly every town and city along the path of totality, from Middlebury to Newport, is hosting events and planning public safety measures to deal with the unprecedented influx of eclipse seekers. Special shindigs include everything from the three-day Alburgh Totality Festival in the Champlain Islands to the citywide Obscura BTV bash in Burlington to innumerable Pink Floyd tribute bands performing The Dark Side of the Moon at parties all over the state.

For a curated selection of can't-miss eclipse events, turn to the "Celestial 7," or find many more online at sevendaysvt.com/eclipse.

What if it's cloudy?

Shhhhh! Why would you even ask that?

OK, fine. Given that Vermont ranks as the second-cloudiest state in the country, it's fair to worry about rain on our parade — or even snow, in early April.

"It'll still get dark," Perry said. "But that's about it, which would be very unfortunate."

Indeed. Here's hoping for clear skies.



Listening In

Vermont-Made Music for the Eclipse

Sure, you could fire up Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon or Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" as the moon begins its journey across the sun on April 8. But a once-in-a-lifetime event requires an equally singular mix. So Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth has compiled a locavore playlist to serve as your soundtrack to totality. Ranging from indie rock and folk to hip-hop and jazz, it features big-name Vermont icons such as Phish, Rubblebucket and Grace Potter, as well as Green Mountain favorites the Dead Shakers, Robber Robber, Kat Wright, Dwight + Nicole, and more.