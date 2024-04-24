Beast Mode: Getting Wild and Woolly in the Animal Issue 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Shelly Lacroix | Rev. Diane Sullivan

I talk to my dog. Like, a lot. I also make up dumb little songs about him and sing them around the house. Also a lot. But never once has my fuzzy buddy deigned to say anything back, let alone join in on high harmony.

Amy Wild does not have this problem. The Starksboro resident is an animal communicator and spirit medium who claims to be able to connect telepathically with our furry, feathered and scaly friends. In doing so, she purports to divine a great deal of information about what your pet is feeling — whether they're on this side of the rainbow bridge or the other. And all she needs is a photo.

If what she says is true, Wild may want to use psychic earplugs when she sees the Best of the Beasts pet photo contest, lest the chatter become overwhelming. Nearly 600 Seven Days readers submitted pet pics, ranging from dogs and cats to birds, pigs and Scottish Highland cows.

The von Ballmoos family in Manchester Center might wish to enlist Wild's services in the unlikely event that they encounter a stallion they can't break. They're among the premier Morgan and American saddlebred horse trainers in the world.

Beyond domesticated animals, Vermont is teeming with wildlife, even in cities. At the Greater Burlington Area City Nature celebration bioblitz, citizen scientists will connect with — and count — the Queen City's nonhuman residents. That includes a large population of bees, which is good news to Jericho beekeeper Kate Blofson. She's an advocate for pollinators — and also makes beeswax candles and a variety of infused honeys.

In Montpelier, lawmakers are advancing long-sought measures to improve Vermont's response to animal cruelty. Meanwhile, in Cabot, a former MMA fighter runs a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Finally, load up on handcrafted goods and sheep's milk espresso cheesecake at the Sheep Shop Café in South Woodbury. While you're there, flip through an animal book (or five) by Vermont authors.