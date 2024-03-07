 Stuck in Vermont: Hannah Miller Visits the Haskell Free Library & Opera House in Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Québec | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Stuck in Vermont: Hannah Miller Visits the Haskell Free Library & Opera House in Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Québec 

Episode 710

By

Published March 7, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

There aren’t many places where you can knit with your feet in Canada and the rest of your body in the United States. But Hannah Miller found a craft table in the Haskell Free Library & Opera House where she could do just that. Located in Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Québec, it is a rare library that straddles two nations — and contains a theater. The international border runs through the building and is marked by a thick black line painted on the floor.

Miller is an associate professor of education at Vermont State University-Johnson who is spending her sabbatical on a quest to write, read and knit in as many public libraries in Vermont as possible. She shares her adventures on social media and highlights the unique quirks of each space. Vermonters love their libraries: Per capita, we have more than any other state, at 187.

For her latest episode of “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with Miller and her wife, Lisa Zinn, at the Haskell Free Library on a sunny but frigid Saturday. All three wore colorful hand-knit sweaters, and Sollberger brought her knitting, as well. Miller documented the visit on her Instagram page; this was her 22nd stop at a Vermont public library and her first time crossing the border without a passport.

Filming date: 2/24/24

Music: The Great North Sound Society, “Jesse's Carnival Waltz”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

