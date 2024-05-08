 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 8-14 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 06, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 8-14 

By

Published May 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated May 6, 2024 at 4:53 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    'The People's Joker' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Filmmaker and star Vera Drew's meticulously fair use-compliant 2022 parody of modern superhero franchises delivers humor and heart....
    • Thu., May 9, 7-8:40 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF member benefits apply.

  • User Submitted
    Buffalo Nichols @ Barre Opera House

    • A thoroughly modern bluesman draws on decades of Black American sorrow and joy....
    • Fri., May 10, 8-10 p.m. $36-42.

  • Leigh Harder @ Jackson Gallery, Town Hall Theater

    • "The Blue Between Day and Night," alcohol ink paintings by the East Middlebury artist....
    • Through June 8

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    New Inca Son @ Barnard Town Hall

    • The Indigenous Peruvian and Bolivian band closes out its spring BarnArts residency with an outdoor, all-ages concert....
    • Sat., May 11, 5-8 p.m. $5-20.

  • World Migratory Bird Day @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Avian enthusiasts of all ages spread their wings during a day of crafts, games and visits with the resident raptors and songbirds....
    • Sat., May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $16.50-19.50; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Scott Farm Crêpe Night @ Scott Farm

    • Foodies enjoy sweet and savory French pancakes picnic-style at this monthly community meal benefiting local nonprofits....
    • Wed., May 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wed., June 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wed., July 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wed., Aug. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Wed., Sept. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $20.

  • Good Tape @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Wed., May 15, 7 p.m. $5
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

