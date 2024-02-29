Tickets Go On Sale for 'The Sound of Music in Concert' 

click to enlarge Courtesy

click to enlarge Courtesy

Andrew Crust

click to enlarge Courtesy

Kerstin Anderson

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stefanie Weigand

Tickets for " The Sound of Music in Concert ," a joint performance by Lyric Theatre and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra at Trapp Family Lodge , go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1.The performances run Thursday through Saturday, June 20 through 22, in the concert meadow at the Stowe lodge. The "shine" tickets cost $49 and are good only for the concert at the lodge. In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Flynn in Burlington and "shine" ticketholders will get a refund. Rain-or-shine tickets — which allow admission to the concert in either venue — went on sale last fall and are sold out.The historic June production, featuring a 40-member cast backed by a 40-piece orchestra, will mark the first time all the songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical have been performed live in concert at the lodge, which is owned by the family that inspired the story.opened on Broadway in 1959, starring Mary Martin as Maria von Trapp. The movie version, with Julie Andrews playing Maria, was released in 1965. The story told on stage and screen is loosely based on the actual von Trapps, a singing family that toured Europe. In 1938, they escaped Austria, which had been annexed by the Nazis. In the '40s, they toured the United States as the Trapp Family Singers before settling in Stowe, where mountain views reminded them of Austria. In 1950, they began hosting guests in their rustic, 27-room lodge, which burned in 1980 and was replaced by a 96-room Alpine lodge."We're excited that the Trapp Family Lodge is allowing us to sing these songs about their forefathers in their backyard," Lyric Theatre executive director Erin Evarts toldon Thursday.VSO music director Andrew Crust will conduct. Stefanie Weigand is the vocal director, and Kerstin Anderson, a South Burlington native and Lyric alum who played Maria in a 2015 national tour of, will host and sing.The event commemorates several milestones:

the 75th anniversary of the publication of Maria von Trapp's book, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers; the 65th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut; Lyric Theatre's 50th anniversary; and the VSO’s 90th.

Tickets can be purchased at flynnvt.org; at the Flynn box office, open weekdays from noon to 1:30 p.m.; or by calling the box office at 652-4500, weekdays between noon and 3 p.m.