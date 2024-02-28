Waterbury: What to Do, See and Eat During the Eclipse | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Waterbury Reservoir

ocated on the east side of the Green Mountains in central Vermont, Waterbury sits at the crossroads of three major highways — Interstate 89 and routes 2 and 100 — making it an ideal launching point for visiting other Vermont locales, including Stowe, Burlington, Montpelier and the Mad River Valley. A historic railroad community with a major train line still running through it, the town was severely damaged by flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 but has experienced a remarkable return of restaurants, shops, breweries and galleries to explore.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Eclipse Viewing

Waterbury Recreation will hand out more than 5,000 free pairs of eclipse glasses around town and will provide portable toilets and public parking the day of the event to accommodate the more than 10,000 visitors expected to converge on the town, which is in the path of totality. Public parking will be available at:

Waterbury Municipal Center, 28 N. Main St., Waterbury

Anderson Athletics Field, 27 Butler St., Waterbury

Hope Davey Park, 116 Maple St., Waterbury

Ice Center Arena, 546 River Rd., Waterbury

Pinhole Camera Workshop: Waterbury Recreation will host a class on how to make and use pinhole projectors to safely view the solar eclipse. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m., at the Anderson Field Recreation Building, 27 Butler St., Waterbury.

Food and Drink

Nicole Grenier, owner of the Stowe Street Café

Nicole Grenier, owner of the Stowe Street Café

Rise and Shine: Breakfast Spots

Maxi’s

Patrons need not rush to Maxi’s for fear of missing out on the omelettes, pancakes, waffles and six kinds of eggs Benedict — breakfast is served all day. And while Maxi’s banana bread French toast may not be the reason why Vermont maple syrup is made, it’s as good an excuse as any to pour it on.

47 N. Main St., Waterbury

Park Row Diner

Reasonably priced, down-home breakfasts, lunches and dinners in a casual, family-friendly environment. Need we say more?

7 Park Row, Waterbury

K.C.’s Bagel Café

In addition to New York-style bagels that are boiled and baked daily and 13 different flavors of cream cheese. K.C.’s offers full deli service for on-the-go meals, including sandwiches, wraps, soups and freshly baked goods.

17 Stowe St., Waterbury

Stowe Street Café

More than just a coffee shop, Stowe Street Café offers breakfast sandwiches and burritos, espresso drinks, juices, smoothies, and grab-and-go salads and wraps, plus a gallery of unique artwork and gifts from Vermont and beyond.

29 Stowe St., Waterbury

Noontime Nourishment: Lunch Spots

Blackback Pub

Whether you’re craving pub nachos, pan-seared scallops, housemade barbacoa beef brisket or Prince Edward Island mussels by the pound, the Blackback takes bar food to the next level. Try a pull of one of the many Hill Farmstead beers on tap. The Greensboro Bend brewery repeatedly ranks as the world’s finest.

1 Stowe St., Waterbury

McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub

A kid-friendly restaurant with a large dining room, McGillicuddy’s offers classic pub fare such as burgers, nachos, wings, soups and sandwiches, served with an Irish twist: Think Emerald Isle Onion Soup and a Galway Bay Haddock Sandwich. Specialty cocktails and 40 draft beers await. Just look for the logo of a chocolate Lab with a shamrock in its mouth.

3 S. Main St., Waterbury

Cold Hollow Cider Mill

Sandwiches, salads, paninis and wraps all go down better when paired with a hard cider — or a nonalcoholic one, if you prefer. After hitting the café and tasting room, take a self-guided tour of the working cider mill. And don’t forget to grab some cider doughnuts while you’re there. Cold Hollow cranks them out by the thousands every day.

3600 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center

The Main Course: Dinner Spots

Maple-glazed pork shank at Michael's on the Hill

Maple-glazed pork shank at Michael's on the Hill

Prohibition Pig

Located in the heart of Waterbury’s historic downtown district, Pro Pig is the go-to spot for smoked meats, classic cocktails, and flights of local craft beers and spirits. Sink your teeth into a barbecued brisket sandwich, a jerk chicken leg or the classic Pro Pig burger. Your toughest decision will be narrowing down your menu selection to just one. Don’t forget to visit the brewery out back.

23 S. Main St., Waterbury

The Reservoir

Boasting the most craft brews on tap in Vermont, this is where serious beer drinkers sit down to eat. With a constantly rotating seasonal menu, the Reservoir serves up dishes that more than measure up to its world-class beverage offerings, from Vermont Mac & Cheese to 85-Layer Lasagna.

1 S. Main St., Waterbury

Michael’s on the Hill

Long known for its fine European dining in an intimate yet casual farmhouse setting, Michael’s serves many of the farm-to-table dishes that earned it a stellar reputation, including a Maine crab cake appetizer and maple-glazed pork shank. An impressive selection of fine wines and desserts round out the dining experience. Reservations are recommended.

4182 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center

Stay and Play: Family-Friendly Activities

Ben & Jerry's Factory

Ben & Jerry's Factory

Ben & Jerry’s Factory Tour

In 1978, two guys took a $5 correspondence course in ice cream making and opened a scoop shop in Burlington, Vt. Their now-iconic brand — Ben & Jerry’s — put Vermont ice cream on the map, and it’s now synonymous with the state for many people. No first-time visit to Vermont is complete without a visit to the company’s only factory that’s open to the public, where the tour includes a 30-minute movie, ice cream samples, photo ops, a full-service scoop shop and a visit to the Flavor Graveyard, where discontinued ice cream flavors melt away. Buying tickets in advance is recommended.

1281 Route 100, Waterbury

Groovy Souvenirs: Shopping

Patrons at the grand opening of the Phoenix

Patrons at the grand opening of the Phoenix

Phoenix Gallery & Music Hall

Often referred to as simply “the Phoenix,” this 1,700-square-foot art gallery and music venue opened last summer in downtown Waterbury. The Phoenix serves maple lemonade and has local Rookie's Root Beer on tap for DIY root beer floats — plus a candy counter runs along one wall, a nod to the historic soda fountain and candy shop that occupied the storefront a century ago. Look for the vibrant metallic mural of a phoenix on the brick exterior.

5 Stowe St., Waterbury

Vermont Beer Collective

Vermonters like to boast that the Green Mountain State is home to more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. But choosing which suds you like can feel like a full-time job. Vermont Beer Collective — formerly known as Craft Beer Cellar — has a remarkable selection of local, national and international brews and ciders to choose from, and its skilled beer experts can help you narrow down your choices.

3 Elm St., Waterbury

Cabot Creamery Store

If ice cream and maple syrup are two legs of Vermont’s culinary stool, the third leg must be cheese. Vermonters take great pride in the state’s award-winning dairy products, and Cabot Creamery produces some of the best, made from pure milk sourced directly from the cooperative’s network of family farms across New England. Sample before you buy at the farmers’ store, where you can also pick up a curated selection of other Vermont specialty foods, microbrews, and local wines and ciders.

2657 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center