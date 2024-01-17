Letter to the Editor (1/17/24) 

Cow Poke

An udderly titillating article [Backstories 2023: "Funniest Fact Check," December 27, 2023].

Patrick Mullikin

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

'A Deep Loss'

[Re "Local Businessmen to Buy WDEV Radio From Squier Family," January 11, online]: With the new owners' ties to the Ethan Allen Institute and the Vermont GOP, the content of WDEV is certain to lean to the right, more and more over time. I can feel Ken Squier rolling in his grave.

Local news coverage is important, yes, and even more so is the political balance Squier always tried to achieve. I was working at WDEV during the years when he first contemplated whether, and then decided, to broadcast "Democracy Now!" (when Vermont Public Radio ignored calls from the community to broadcast it — which should tell us all something about VPR, now Vermont Public).

At the time, Mark Johnson's 9 to 11 a.m. news talk show was the award-winning program on WDEV; Jim Hightower and Molly Ivins were featured with short commentary; "True North" was the right-wing talk show; and the Ethan Allen Institute was well represented by John McClaughry's commentary and the folks they organized to call in with comments supported by "Talking Points."

This sale is a huge loss for all of us who understand the need for small-d democratic, liberal (meaning well-educated and thoughtful, rather than political) and small-p progressive media in Vermont. If democracy requires an informed electorate, then those of us who prefer democratic discussion rather than partisanship and political power plays will feel this as a deep loss.

My alarm bells are ringing!

Renée Carpenter

East Montpelier

Remember Rugg

I just had to chuckle at the mention of T. Rugg's Tavern in the article announcing the new restaurant, Majestic, coming to the rotary in Burlington ["Majestic Restaurant to Open in Former Majestic Car Rental in Burlington," January 10]. The owners hope to create a casual vibe, envisioning it as Dedalus Wine Bar meets T. Rugg's Tavern "but leaning to T. Rugg's." Is this connection a mere coincidence?

Tom Rugg, T. Rugg's founder and owner until recently, grew up on Ledge Road, overlooking the site. Our family, the Maleys, grew up there with the Ruggs, and we spent decades enjoying the Ledge Road area. The owners don't need to worry. The T. Rugg's vibe is embedded in the rock ledge there. I hope they name a drink after Tom.

Michaella Collins

Burlington

Citizen Reaction

Thank you for including an update on Citizen Cider in your recent 2023 food recap ["Sweet and Sour: Reflecting on a Year of Extremes in Vermont Food and Farming," December 27]. The article included a redirect link to Citizen's Instagram apology, which I thought might read as a true apology but fell short, as it lacked any real understanding of how misogynistic language — even if cloaked in literary trickery — harms everyone, not just those who might find it discomforting.

For example, the statement included this line: "While we never required any staff to wear them, and our intention was a harmless pun, we see that what feels harmless to some can make others uncomfortable." The selection of "Get Plowed" as a slogan is not a "harmless pun"; it's a deliberate choice of words used to generate (what Citizen thought would be) sales.

The decision makers at Citizen knew full well what their intentions were, as staff had previously vocalized the issues that existed internally with leadership's culture, which later manifested externally in its marketing tactics. Why was a third-party audit completed when Citizen could have instead accepted the feedback from its own employees? I hope that the proposed communication training "at every level" includes nonviolent gender-responsive and gender-inclusive education because it seems as though Citizen is still in denial of its issues, as can be determined from another slide in the apology series that says, "We have never promoted a culture of misogyny..." This, coming from a company that put "Get Plowed" on its T-shirts.

Citizen doesn't need "HR communication"; it needs anti-sexist education.

Emily O'Hara

Burlington

Time for Tougher Gun Law

[Re "Two Killed During Chaotic Night of Crime in Burlington," November 13]: Vermont's gun violence is shocking. In November, at about the time two people were tragically shot and killed by a gun about a mile away, a firearm was discharged multiple times on Main Street in downtown Burlington. What is going on?

In investigating the downtown shooting, the police advised that the person responsible, if apprehended, could be charged with reckless endangerment, as no one was injured — thankfully.

Incredibly, under the statute, while "recklessness and danger" may be presumed when a person recklessly endangers another with a gun, the penalty is the same if without a gun. It is deemed a misdemeanor in both cases.

The legislature should address this issue in January, adding language that reckless endangerment with a gun is a felony.

John T. Leddy

Burlington

The Truth About Truancy

Reading ["Rules of Reengagement: Chronic Absenteeism in Schools Has Soared. Getting Students Back Takes Teamwork," December 20], I was disappointed but not surprised that the Burlington School District has declined to chip in any money to help the Sara Holbrook Community Center fund the outreach program that helps chronically absent middle school students return to school. No funds available for high school students, either.

That's hard to understand, as it was the administration at Hunt Middle School that originally reached out to the SHCC for help in getting these at-risk students back to school, something the school was apparently unable to accomplish. Both the principal and behavioral specialist saw the many ways this program provided positive outcomes for the students at risk.

One should really ask why the district couldn't find any funds from its multimillion-dollar annual budget to uplift these students at risk and financially support this valuable program. One should also ask where the district's millions of federal COVID-19 relief funds went. After all, the teachers and administrators never missed a paycheck nor lost benefits throughout this pandemic. That priority was apparent, but not so for any funds for the students in need.

While the COVID-19 shutdowns exacerbated the problem, the lack of urgency on the part of the administration to get the students back to school just made the absenteeism that much worse at all levels.

Going forward, Burlington marches full speed ahead on the construction of a $90 million-plus high school.

Misguided priorities, for sure.

Dave Spaulding

Montpelier