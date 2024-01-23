Request for Proposals 

Published January 23, 2024 at 2:17 p.m.
The
Alburgh Family Clubhouse is soliciting proposals from qualified
Construction Managers for the construction of a new Childcare
Facility, in Alburgh, Vermont. The project scope includes the
construction of a category 5B, 4,542 square foot building, septic
system, parking area, and natural playground. This project is subject
to the Build America Buy America Act, and Davis Bacon wage rate
requirements. Proposals are due at 4pm on February 12th, 2024. Please
contact Natty Jamison, Owner’s Representative, at 802-999-4764 or
[email protected] to express interest and request the project
documentation.
