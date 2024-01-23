Request for Proposals 

The Alburgh Family Clubhouse is soliciting proposals from qualified Construction Managers for the construction of a new Childcare Facility, in Alburgh, Vermont. The project scope includes the construction of a category 5B, 4,542 square foot building, septic system, parking area, and natural playground. This project is subject to the Build America Buy America Act, and Davis Bacon wage rate requirements. Proposals are due at 4pm on February 12th, 2024. Please contact Natty Jamison, Owner’s Representative, at 802-999-4764 or [email protected] to express interest and request the project documentation.

