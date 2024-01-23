 Request for Proposals | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 23, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals 

Published January 23, 2024 at 2:17 p.m.

The Alburgh Family Clubhouse is soliciting proposals from qualified Construction Managers for the construction of a new Childcare Facility, in Alburgh, Vermont. The project scope includes the construction of a category 5B, 4,542 square foot building, septic system, parking area, and natural playground. This project is subject to the Build America Buy America Act, and Davis Bacon wage rate requirements. Proposals are due at 4pm on February 12th, 2024. Please contact Natty Jamison, Owner’s Representative, at 802-999-4764 or [email protected] to express interest and request the project documentation.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Request for Proposals »

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation