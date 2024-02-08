Obituary: Joseph Anthony Albano, 1981-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joseph Albano

Joseph Anthony Albano, 42, of Essex Junction, Vt., died on December 23, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. His passing was very sudden and unexpected.

Joe was born in Arcadia, Calif., on October 2, 1981, the son of Gary and Lelynn Romin. He attended Montclair High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army for a short term. He lived in the Las Vegas and Arizona areas for some time before moving to Rhode Island, where he worked for Town Fair Tire for more than 10 years. Finally, Joe moved to the Williston, Vt., area with Town Fair Tire to assist in opening a new location. Joe eventually found his calling at Carter’s Cars as an auto mechanic, where he felt at home. Joe was a hard worker and took pride in all that he did.

Joe was a happy-go-lucky guy and always had a joke on the tip of his tongue. He was a car connoisseur, huge NASCAR fan, family man, music lover, adventurer and so much more. Joe lived his life as he wished and made sure to enjoy every moment.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jessica Albano; their children, Trevor, Natasha and Faith; his biological children Joey and Mary; his mother and father, Gary and Lelynn Romin; his brother, Tim Albano (wife Diana); his mother- and father-in-law, Jerry and Kathleen Cote; his sisters-in-law Melissa Cote and Jennifer Harris (husband William); his brother-in-law Brian Cote; his very best friend, Bacon Bits Albano; and many close friends whom he deeply valued.

Joe is predeceased by his grandfather Paul Ivie; his grandmother Virginia Beaman; and his uncle, Gary Ivie.

Please join us in celebrating Joe’s memory and life on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the American Legion in Colchester, Vt., 1 to 5 p.m.