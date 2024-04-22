 Obituary: Mary Hagen, 1933-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 22, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Mary Hagen, 1933-2024 

Shelburne Museum docent enjoyed traveling and exploring varied cultures

Published April 22, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Mary Hagen - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mary Hagen

Mary Hagen, a longtime resident of Shelburne, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 15, 2024, at 90 years of age, after a brief illness. She was born in Minnesota, the daughter of Byrde and J. John Johannsen.

Mary attended the University of Minnesota, where she met and married Ronald L. Hagen, her husband of 26 years.

Mary lived a full life and, with her friends and daughters, traveled to far corners of the world to explore fine food, architecture and varied cultures in different countries. She was a docent at the Shelburne Museum for more than 10 years. For many years, she enjoyed activities such as sewing, skiing, tennis and golf. Later in life, she continued her love of sports and enjoyed watching football, tennis and golf tournaments with her friends. She was thankful for her rich community of friends in the Burlington area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, loving sister Caryl Deden and longtime companion Arthur Bernier. She is survived by her four daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Precious to Mary was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on their visits to Shelburne.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake Champlain Committee or call LCC executive director Lori Fisher at 802 658-1421 to discuss making a contribution.
