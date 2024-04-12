Waking Windows Announces 2024 Lineup 

click to enlarge
Music booking collective Waking Windows
announced the initial lineup for its 2024 music and arts festival on Friday. The annual indie-rock showcase enters its 12th year hosting a slew of local talent and national headliners at an assortment of venues, restaurants and businesses in downtown Winooski.
Post-pandemic, the festival has transitioned to a smaller-scale event than it was in previous years. It relies heavier on local artists and the 2024 lineup continues the trend. Burlington's Death
and Rough Francis
, along with Portland, Maine, indie rocker Lady Lamb
, headline the three-day fest, which kicks off on Friday, May 3.
Downsizing the festival hasn't stopped the folks at Waking Windows from booking a stacked lineup of indie and underground music. Highlights include New Hampshire folk act John Andrews & the Yawns
, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Aubrey Haddard
, Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat
, and Austin funk band the Vapor Caves
.
As always, Vermont indie acts are the backbone of Waking Windows, and the Green Mountains have a strong showing in 2024. Among the choice local picks are indie rocker Greg Freeman
, queer punks Burly Girlies
, Michael Chorney
's psychedelic jazz collective Freeway Clyde
, scene veterans Swale
, and three — count em', three — surf bands (the High Breaks
, Barbacoa
and the Wet Ones
, for you completists).
Other weekend festivities include a showcase hosted by local comedian Max Higgins
, the Page Burner Reading Series and a drag queen story hour.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at wakingwindows.com
.