On the Beat: Summer Festival Update, the Hinesburg Artist Series Turns 25 

The other day, while driving home from the Burlington office in a mix of rain and sleet, I saw a herd of University of Vermont students walking around in shorts and T-shirts — a sure sign of spring's imminent arrival. How fitting that not long after that, my inbox started filling up with reports of that other great harbinger of warmer weather: the summer music festival series.

The folks at Waking Windows recently announced the return of their annual music and arts festival in Winooski. The weekend traditionally boasts more than 100 acts, including the scene's best musical talent and some killer touring artists, performing in just about every Onion City building the promoters can find to hold a stage. While no lineup information has been released yet, the press release says this year's fest, running Friday through Sunday, May 3 to 5, will resemble 2023's scaled-down version, with its heavier reliance on Vermont bands. Visit wakingwindows.com for more information.

The third annual Kingman Fest returns the following weekend. A one-day block party on Saturday, May 11, the family-friendly event offers the opportunity to check out some of St. Albans' best businesses and food while rocking out on the closed-off street at night — for free. The fest concludes with a headlining performance by vocalists Jesse Agan, who fronted a Queen cover band at last year's edition, and Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC reality show "The Voice." For more info, check out kingmanfest.com.

Speaking of free music fests, the Maple Roots Festival is back on Saturday, July 27. Cofounded by guitarist Michael-Louis Smith and a crew of Vermont-based musicians during the pandemic to support the local music scene, Maple Roots has grown from a homemade stage at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier to a full-fledged affair with a festival village and bands playing all day. Details such as lineup information should be available soon, according to Smith. Watch maplerootsfest.com for updates.

Last but certainly not least, as reported previously, Grace Potter's long-running Grand Point North festival will return to Burlington's waterfront after being on hiatus since 2020. The weekend-long event, held Thursday through Sunday, July 25 to 28, is now a "concert series." Potter will headline, supported by local and national touring acts yet to be announced, and psych-rock legends the Flaming Lips will perform on Friday night. Tickets are available at highergroundmusic.com.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Watch this space in the coming weeks as more fests announce their lineups.

The Hinesburg Artist Series celebrates its 25th anniversary this month with a pair of concerts on St. Patrick's Day. Held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg at 2 and 4:30 p.m., the program features the South County Chorus and Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra performing composer Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living.

Teacher, musician and conductor Rufus Patrick founded the series to showcase former students. Though the series has evolved into a nonprofit with a board, Patrick continues to highlight exciting young performers.

This year's featured guest artist is vocalist Cristina Escobedo. The 23-year-old soprano hails from Lima, Peru, where she studied at the Universidad Nacional de Música.

"Her talent and personality is amazing," Patrick gushed in an email. Escobedo will be joined by fellow vocalists Cameron Brownell and gary moreau. Learn more and purchase tickets at hinesburgartistseries.org.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Silversun Pickups at Higher Ground

Silversun Pickups, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington, Friday, March 8: Silversun Pickups put on an insane visual spectacle for a sold-out crowd at Higher Ground last Friday night. The band became a favorite of mine in winter 2007, after I heard it play only 16 notes. Following a below-average season in my bowling league, I'd been motivated to compete in a nationally recognized rock-paper-scissors competition. I threw my way into the semis and was paired against local drummer Lauren Weiss of the band L.Dora. As I walked up, the opening notes of Silversun Pickups' then-new single "Lazy Eye" came through the PA, and I felt like Rocky stepping into the ring. When Weiss and I tied one to one, vocalist Brian Aubert sang the first two lines — "I've been waiting / I've been waiting for this moment all my life" — and I was feeling exactly that. As our fists revealed the tiebreaker and Aubert's vocals continued with "But it's not quite right," Weiss' rock crushed my scissors — and my dreams of victory. The Silversun Pickups ended Friday's set with "Lazy Eye," and this time, the moment was quite all right.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams