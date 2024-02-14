Addison County Prosecutor Facing DUI Charge Takes Paid Medical Leave 

click to enlarge Glenn Russell/VTDigger.org

Eva Vekos in court on Monday

The top prosecutor in Addison County is taking paid medical leave after she was arraigned earlier this week on a criminal DUI charge that stems from her alleged conduct at an active crime scene.Eva Vekos will be out for a "short duration during this time of great tumult," her attorney, David Sleigh, wrote in a press release Wednesday."This break will allow her to soon resume her position once fully grounded and up to the task," Sleigh wrote.Vekos pleaded not guilty Monday in the very courthouse where she prosecutes cases as the elected state's attorney. During the hearing, Sleigh sought unsuccessfully to have the charge dismissed.Vekos had been working and representing the state in court in the weeks since her January 25 arrest. She has not made any public statements and avoided reporters, but could be seen crying during her arraignment on Monday.Vekos' attorney said that, upon her planned return, Vekos intends to "restore her previously excellent working relationship" with Vermont State Police and local law enforcement."Finally, she fully intends to restore the faith and trust of her constituency and all involved in the Addison County justice system," Sleigh wrote.