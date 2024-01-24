Addison Prosecutor Cited for DUI Last Week Is Back at Work 

click to enlarge Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days

It was just another manic Monday for Addison County State's Attorney Eva Vekos, who represented Vermont during a full slate of court hearings despite her arrest last week on suspicion of DUI.Vekos has not made any public statements since state police cited her last Thursday night for allegedly driving drunk to the scene of an active homicide investigation. But her decision to appear in court Monday — where she dodgedand other inquiring reporters — suggested the state's attorney would continue to work as the criminal case against her is pending.The docket on Monday included an afternoon hearing in the high-profile murder case against a 14-year-old Burlington teen who is accused of shooting and killing another teen last October while a group of friends were playing with a handgun.During the routine proceeding, Vekos fielded questions from Superior Judge David Fenster about a recently filed motion by the defendant's public defender to transfer the case to juvenile court. Fenster then scheduled a follow-up hearing in late February.Vekos also sat at the prosecutor's table during several hearings involving defendants charged with driving under the influence. She participated in at least one of those DUI hearings, without objection from the defense.Outside the courtroom, Kelly Gouveia, the mother of October homicide victim Madden Gouveia, spoke with reporters about her late son's case. She was frustrated that the teen charged in his death, Hussein Mohamed, had been permitted to live at home under conditions while the case played out. Through tears, Kelly Gouveia said she'd never spoken to Vekos and heard little from her assigned victim's advocate. Officials hadn't told Gouveia that Monday's hearing was taking place, she said.Vekos exited the courtroom as Gouveia was giving an on-camera interview in the hallway. The state's attorney walked to her office, but the door was locked. Vekos waited for someone to open it asattempted to ask her questions, including whether she intended to continue working and, if so, whether she would recuse herself from DUI cases."Do you havecomment on what's going on?"asked."Nope," Vekos said.Gouveia said she was aware of the charge filed against the prosecutor assigned to her son's homicide."I hope it doesn't hurt [Madden's] case," Gouveia said. "I pray the Lord."