Family of Madelyn Linsenmeir Reaches Tentative Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit 

Hooked: A Love Story From Vermont's Opioid Crisis

Writer Kate O'Neill reflects on what she's learned since her sister Madelyn Linsenmeir's death in October 2018. "Since my sister died," she writes in the final installment of her yearlong series, "I've been asked over and over what people can do to help others with opioid-use disorder. A year ago I didn't have an answer. Now I have many."

By Kate O'Neill

Opioid Crisis