Postal Service Plans to Route Vermont Mail Through Connecticut 

Vermont mail that was routed through Connecticut

The U.S. Postal Service is considering a plan that would route some of the letters mailed in Vermont through Hartford, Conn. — even those sent from one Vermont town to another.Postal officials said they plan to hold public hearings on the proposal, which would move the letter-sorting operationfrom facilities in Essex Junction and White River Junction to Hartford, 250 miles south of Vermont’s largest city.“That has already started happening,” said Stephen Doherty, a Boston-based communications specialist for the postal service. Letters mailed in Vermont are being routed through sorting facilities in White River Junction, Essex Junction or Hartford, he said.The Postal Service has been looking for years for ways to cut costs and streamline its services. In a 2021 report called Delivering for America , the Postal Service projected it would lose $160 billion by 2030 if it didn’t become more efficient. The government entity hasn’t been able to cover its expenses for more than 15 years, mostly because of drops in demand for first-class mail, its most profitable product.Moving some mail-sorting services from Vermont to Connecticut is part of a complex plan to streamline sorting and distribution, now handled at hundreds of locations, into about 60 large centers around the country, Doherty said.

"White River Junction is still going to be there; Essex Junction is still going to be there," Doherty said of the existing facilities. "They’ll be processing mail for Vermont, but they won't be processing the mail people in Vermont are sending to other parts of the country; that will all go down to Hartford."