Media Note: Burlington Free Press to Deliver the Paper by Mail 

Seven Days wanted to know how much the change would save the paper and how many jobs would be lost, but Free Press editor Aki Soga deferred all questions to Gannett, which did not answer them.



"T he transition from carrier to U.S. Postal Service delivery will ensure we can provide a more consistent experience for our valued Free Press subscribers," a company spokesperson said in a email. "We also encourage readers to visit us regularly on our digital platforms, as well as access our eNewspaper, a digital replica of the newspaper.”

In recent years, thehas seen a dramatic fall in print subscribers as the company has embraced a digital-first model, pushing readers to its website — much of which is behind a paywall. As of September, the paper's average weekday print circulation was just 3,705 — down 27 percent from the 5,084 it reported in March 2023, according to the Alliance for Audited Media. Over the same time period, Sunday circulation fell from 6,681 to 4,601 — a drop of nearly one-third.Two years ago, the newsroom — which moved to Williston in 2021 — was down to 10 reporters and three editors.With little in the way of breaking news, the delivery change will probably not mean much for people who follow Vermont news closely, said Kevin Ellis, a formerreporter and longtime lobbyist. Ellis, who now works as a public relations consultant and has a weekly radio show on WDEV, said he's sad to see the state of an institution that was once a critical component of Vermont's political world.

"When you’re owned by a giant corporation and all you care about is shareholder profit, you can’t care about the public good," Ellis said. That, he said, shows in the lack of news coverage and is the reason for the drop in readership.



"Gannett made its own bed," he said.

The Freeps isn't the first local newpaper to switch to mail-only delivery. Vermont News and Media, the company that owns theandmade the move a few years ago.In an interview on Monday, the company's president and publisher, Jordan Brechenser, said that he immediately heard from readers, many of them older, who were unhappy that they no longer had the paper in hand first thing in the morning. Some subscribers missed their paper for days at a time, he said, and then received several copies at once.After some of the's 3,500 subscribers canceled, Brechenser created something he calls "white glove service," where customers can pay $280 per year to have a courier deliver the paper every morning. About 200customers use that, he said. To improve deliveries for the rest, Brechenser worked closely with regional postal officials."I battled with the post office for six months if not longer," he said, and saw some service improvements. But in getting to know postal managers and workers, he learned that most small towns just have two or three carriers. If someone calls in sick, routes go uncovered.“Realistically, there always seem to be routes down,” Brechenser said of the rural southern Vermont communities that the company serves.He added that newspapers are also competing unsuccessfully with Amazon.“In this world of online shopping, Amazon gets preferential treatment," he said. "Whatever contract they negotiated, I assume Amazon spends billions compared to my couple of hundred thousand.”But Brechenser said moving to the Postal Service is worth it, because he couldn't find people willing to work as carriers.