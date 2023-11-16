Rep. Balint Reverses Course, Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza 

devastating Hamas terrorist attack on Israel" last month.





"That anguish has only grown as the ensuing siege has killed thousands of civilians in Gaza who were already struggling under Hamas rule and Israeli blockade," she continued.

"I want Vermonters to know that I am using the influence and power of my position to bring an end to this horrific violence and suffering," Balint wrote.



Some 1,200 Israelis were killed — and hundreds more kidnapped — during a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7. Retaliatory air strikes by Israel have killed an estimated 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Pollock noted that while Balint is now calling for a cease-fire, the congresswoman hasn't signed on to an open letter to President Joe Biden about the conflict,



nor has she supported a Progressive-led cease-fire resolution introduced in the House.





On Wednesday, Balint held a Zoom meeting with Jewish Voice for Peace, a group of activists who organized last week's Burlington protest. During the meeting, Pollock said, Balint articulated many of the same points she made in her Digger commentary.



On Thursday, the group applauded Balint for her action.



"We are further encouraged that she is the first Jewish member of Congress to take this important step toward a sustainable peace," they wrote. "We hope others will follow. It was a courageous, important step and we are grateful for her response." "They share the same beliefs and the same goals," Pollock said. "But I think, at the end of the day, it is that the resolution is not necessarily a complete picture, and it doesn't fully address the issues needed to actually achieve the goals of protecting civilians, ending violence, and getting to a place of lasting peace and security."

"Israel must stop bombing civilians in Gaza," Welch said. "Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has caused enormous harm to Israel and to the Palestinian people. Israel also has an obligation to pursue Hamas in a way that places the highest priority on protecting civilian life, in accordance with the laws of war.”



In a statement of his own on Thursday, Sanders, too, did not call for a cease-fire.









Instead, Sanders said he was in favor of something similar to Welch: attaching "conditions to any supplemental spending bill for Israel that comes before Congress."



"The issues that must be addressed in that bill are: an end to indiscriminate bombing and a significant pause so that massive humanitarian assistance can come into the region; the right of displaced Gazans to return to their homes; no long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza; an end to settler violence in the West Bank and a freeze on settlement expansion; and a commitment to broad peace talks for a two-state solution in the wake of the war," Sanders said in his statement. "I am not quite sure how you negotiate a ceasefire with a terrorist organization that is dedicated to perpetual war," he said of Hamas.