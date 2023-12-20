Now Playing in Theaters: December 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lorenzo Sisti

new in theaters

Releasing 12/22

ANYONE BUT YOU: A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM: The DC superhero (Jason Momoa) fends off threats while planning his wedding in the latest Justice League installment from director James Wan. With Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Welden)

THE IRON CLAW: Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) directed this biopic about professional wrestlers the Von Erich brothers, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. (130 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

MIGRATION: A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy, with the voices of Isabela Merced and Elizabeth Banks. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Welden)

POOR THINGS: In this adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel, Emma Stone plays a clumsily resurrected Victorian woman who embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery. With Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Yorgos Lanthimos directed. (141 min, R. Roxy)

Releasing 12/25

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT: Director George Clooney follows the University of Washington rowing team on their unlikely path to Olympic gold during the Great Depression. With Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner. (124 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex [starts Sun], Majestic [starts Sun], Star)

THE COLOR PURPLE: A young woman (Fantasia Barrino) struggles to free herself from an oppressive life in this new adaptation of Alice Walker's novel, also starring Taraji P. Henson. Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King) directed. (140 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

FERRARI: Adam Driver plays the auto maker as he and his drivers set out to win the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia in 1957. With Shailene Woodley; Michael Mann (Collateral) directed. (130 min, R. Capitol, Essex [starts Sun], Majestic [starts Sun], Roxy [starts Sun])

currently playing

THE BOY AND THE HERON ★★★★1/2 Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. (124 min, PG-13. Essex [ends Sun], Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

DREAM SCENARIO ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage plays a man who finds himself suddenly appearing in other people's dreams in this horror-tinged comedy. (102 min, R. Stowe)

DUNKI: Four friends from Punjab dream of traveling to England in this Hindi comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan. (160 min, NR. Majestic)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE ★★★★ This new Godzilla film from Japan, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, goes back to the monster's origins in the aftermath of the atomic bomb. (125 min, PG-13. Essex [ends Sun], Majestic [ends Sat], Savoy)

THE HOLDOVERS ★★★1/2 Paul Giamatti plays a prep school teacher forced to spend the holidays with his least favorite student in the comedy-drama from Alexander Payne. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol [ends Sat]; reviewed 11/22)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). (157 min, PG-13. Capitol [ends Sat], Essex [ends Sun], Majestic)

MAESTRO ★★★★1/2 Bradley Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein in this biopic, which he also directed, that focuses on the conductor's relationship with his wife (Carey Mulligan). (129 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 12/20)

NAPOLEON ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays France's emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his beloved Josephine in this historical epic from Ridley Scott. (158 min, R. Majestic [ends Sat], Stowe)

SALTBURN ★★★ Emerald Fennell directed this dark comedy/thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) spending the summer with his wealthier friend's family. (127 min, R. Roxy [ends Sun]; reviewed 11/29)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. (92 min, PG. Majestic, Paramount)

WISH ★★1/2 A young girl (voice of Ariana DeBose) calls on the power of a star to save her kingdom in this Disney animation. (95 min, PG. Capitol [ends Sat], Majestic, Star [ends Sun])

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

ELF (Savoy, Sat only)

HOME ALONE (Capitol and Paramount, Sun only)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL (Essex, Wed 20)

open theaters

