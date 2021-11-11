 Vermont Sets New Daily Record With 591 COVID-19 Cases | Off Message

Off Message

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Health / News Vermont Sets New Daily Record With 591 COVID-19 Cases

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 1:48 PM

Artist's rendition of the virus - © CHINNASORN PANGCHAROEN | DREAMSTIME
  • © Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime
  • Artist's rendition of the virus
Nearly 600 Vermonters tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, far surpassing a previous record-high figure for daily infections set a week ago.

The Vermont Department of Health reported on Thursday 591 new cases — nearly 100 more than the 496 infections reported on November 3.

The positive cases were identified out of roughly 13,800 tests. The new data raised the average rate of positive tests to 4.1 percent.

"It's another concerning data point," health department spokesperson Ben Truman said.

Franklin (72 cases), Lamoille (21 cases), and Rutland (74 cases) counties all set new records. Windsor, with 37 cases, tied its previous high.

But infections are distributed across the state. Chittenden County, Vermont's most populous, recorded 97 cases, the most in a day since the Delta variant arrived over the summer.

Before Thursday's numbers, Vermont's infection rate was already more than twice the national average, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Children under 11 have had the highest infection rate in Vermont in recent months, though they are far less likely to be hospitalized, state data show. Children ages 5-11 became eligible to get vaccinated last week.
Ongoing outbreaks include St. Michael's College in Colchester, where 87 students have become infected within the last two weeks, and the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, where 23 prisoners and staff have tested positive.

There are currently 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 are in intensive care.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to be infected and to get seriously ill or die.
State officials have urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors, but Gov. Phil Scott has consistently resisted pressure to turn his masking guidance into a mandate. He has said recently that his focus is on keeping the number of people who must be hospitalized for treatment to a level that does not overwhelm Vermont's health care system.

“If we make smart decisions in the coming weeks, and make an extra effort to protect the vulnerable, we can help reduce hospitalizations,” he said Tuesday at one of his weekly press conferences. “But it takes all of us committing to these smart, practical choices.”

More than 60 people have died of COVID-19 since October 1.

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

