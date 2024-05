Courtesy

Nicki Carmolli

The memorial service for Nicki Hanson Carmolli, 82, of Rutland, Vt., who died on October 14, 2023, will be held Friday, May 17, 2024, at 11 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Liguori Church in Pittsford, Vt.

Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.