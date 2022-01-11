 Former U.S. Attorney Nolan Exploring Senate Run as Republican | Off Message

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Elections / News Former U.S. Attorney Nolan Exploring Senate Run as Republican

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM

click to enlarge Christina Nolan, Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont - SCREENSHOT ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Screenshot ©️ Seven Days
  • Christina Nolan, Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont
Former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan is exploring a run for U.S. Senate.

She filed a statement of candidacy as a Republican with the Federal Elections Commission last Friday. In an email Monday, the former federal prosecutor acknowledged that she is "definitely exploring the possibility" of a run, but said she is "not yet ready to announce a formal decision or make a formal announcement."

VTDigger.org first reported her interest.

Her filing follows Sen. Patrick Leahy's (D-Vt.) decision to not seek reelection this year. Current U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has already launched a campaign to succeed Leahy.

Former president Donald Trump nominated Nolan as Vermont's top federal prosecutor in 2017, with support from Leahy and Republican Gov. Phil Scott. She stepped down last year when incoming President Joe Biden requested the resignations of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys, as is typical during presidential transitions. Since then, Nolan has been a principal at Sheehey, Furlong & Behm law firm in Burlington, focusing on white collar and serious felony criminal defense.
While U.S. attorney, Nolan aggressively pursued gun and drug crimes. Her office also investigated Purdue Pharma for its role in fueling the opioid crisis, leading to a $8.3 billion criminal and civil settlement. With Nolan in charge, the office brought criminal charges against the masterminds of the Jay Peak EB-5 fraud scheme.

Any Republican seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Vermont faces long odds. Vermont has never elected a woman to Congress, though several women are frontrunners for the Democratic nomination to replace Welch in the U.S House. 

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts.

