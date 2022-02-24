"In 10 years, if we do nothing, we're going to be faced with things that are more costly, less equitable and more disruptive," Briglin told Seven Days.





“For the first time ever, this is going to require fossil fuel companies to actually be part of transitioning Vermont to a low carbon economy,” said Ben Edgerly Walsh, climate and energy program director at the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Brian Hyde of Energy Co-op of Vermont, sealing gaps in a Colchester attic





That program, as well as the creation of Efficiency Vermont in 1999, represent two significant steps toward reducing emissions, but the clean heat standard is even more ambitious, said VPIRG's Walsh.



“This is the first time in Vermont that we will actually put in place a mechanism for an entire energy sector to actually hit our climate requirements,” he said.





