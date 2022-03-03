 Vermont Will Lift School Masking Guidance on March 14 | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Education / Health Vermont Will Lift School Masking Guidance on March 14

Posted By on Thu, Mar 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge Education Secretary Dan French - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Education Secretary Dan French
Updated 6:51 p.m.

As of March 14, Vermont will no longer recommend that students and staff of all ages and vaccination status wear masks in K-12 schools, officials said on Thursday. That will align schools with the state's guidance — or lack thereof — for all Vermonters.

While the state is eliminating its mask guidance, officials said that individual school districts can ultimately impose their own rules. And in districts that do away with masks, students have the right to wear face coverings — with "no stigma surrounding that" — if they choose to, Gov. Phil Scott said at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

"We need to remember, a person who wears a mask has their own good reason to do so, and respect that," said Patsy Kelso, the state epidemiologist, who stood in Thursday for Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

The decision also applies to school buses, according to Education Secretary Dan French, "since masks are no longer required on school buses as a result of a recent change in federal regulation."

On March 14, the state will also update its isolation guidance. Someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, Kelso said. Previously, the state encouraged infected people to mask for 10 days and test negative before leaving isolation.

Officials justified the decisions by noting Vermont's decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and people in the intensive care units as the Omicron variant-fueled surge continues to wane.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation