 Pet Memorial: Stumpy — Tough Little Peanut Pal

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Pet Memorials

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 4, 2023

Stumpy — Tough Little Peanut Pal

Posted on Mon, Sep 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge Stumpy - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stumpy
I never knew what happened to your tail and leg, but not having them never seemed to slow you down. Your zest for life was an inspiration. I miss seeing you every day, but your memory lives on.
— Your Pals at Minky Manor

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Trending

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation