Pet Memorial: Winnie, 2016-2023 — My Shadow

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Winnie, 2016-2023 — My Shadow

Posted on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge Winnie, 2016-2023 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Winnie, 2016-2023
Winnie — you were my best friend. Wherever I went, you followed day and night. I felt your pain, but my hugs weren’t enough. Sleep in peace, girl.

— Forever loved by the Lauds

