December 14, 2023 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Howard Fisher Delivers Meals on Wheels 

Episode 704

By

Published December 14, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Howard Fisher was a pilot in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, but these days his work involves a reliable set of wheels. The 81-year-old South Burlington resident spends Tuesday mornings dropping off Meals on Wheels — he's one of more than 800 Age Well volunteers who hand-deliver upwards of 271,000 meals every year to older adults in northwestern Vermont.

Fisher has worked with food and the community for decades. After moving to Vermont in 1977 with his wife, he spent 30 years as the program director at the New England Culinary Institute. Since retiring, he has volunteered with numerous local organizations, such as Vermont Foodbank's Community Kitchen Academy, Vermont Works for Women, the American Red Cross and Vermont Legal Aid. For the past three years, he's been delivering meals with Age Well, a nonprofit that advocates for Vermont's senior citizens.

Our state's population is aging rapidly. It is predicted that by 2030, one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60. Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger joined Fisher on a snowy morning as he delivered meals to residents and had a few friendly visits. She has known Fisher for years and he has helped on countless video shoots. Eva asked people along the delivery route what healthy aging meant to them.

If you are a Vermonter over the age of 60, call the state's Senior HelpLine at 800-642-5119 for information and resources.

Filming date:11/28/23

Music: Nathan Moore, “Look Both Ways”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

