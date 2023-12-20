Q&A: Howard Fisher Delivers Meals on Wheels With a Side of Good Cheer 

Howard Fisher was a pilot in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, but these days he volunteers — on the ground. The 81-year-old South Burlington resident spends Tuesday mornings dropping off Meals on Wheels — he's one of more than 800 Age Well volunteers who hand-deliver upwards of 271,000 meals every year to older adults in northwestern Vermont.

Fisher has worked with food and the community for decades. After moving to Vermont in 1977 with his wife, he spent 30 years as the program director at the New England Culinary Institute. Since retiring, he has volunteered with numerous local organizations, such as Vermont Foodbank's Community Kitchen Academy, Vermont Works for Women, the American Red Cross and Vermont Legal Aid. For the past three years, he's been delivering meals with Age Well, a nonprofit that advocates for Vermont's senior citizens.

Our state's population is aging rapidly. According to Age Strong VT, an initiative of the Vermont Department of Health, one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60 by 2030. Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger joined Fisher on a snowy morning as he delivered meals to residents and had a few friendly visits. She asked people along the delivery route what healthy aging meant to them.

Sollberger spoke with Seven Days about filming the episode.

How did you get to know Howard?

I met Howard in 2009 through his son, Michael Fisher, a talented filmmaker. Michael was the cinematographer on the 500th "Stuck in Vermont," and he is responsible for the cinematic look of that musical episode. Both of the Fishers have accompanied me on many video adventures over the years and have been incredibly helpful. Howard has often driven me to shoots around the state and helped me lug camera gear around once we arrive. I usually "pay" him with a cup of coffee or lunch.

I always marvel at Howard's capacity to remain cheerful — no matter the situation — and his eagerness to be of assistance. One of the ways he helps others is through the American Red Cross. He's been donating blood since high school and has given close to 80 gallons — he'll hit that amazing milestone in April. And, of course, Howard was the one who suggested I feature Meals on Wheels. He wanted to inspire other people to volunteer.

Howard shared some great old photos with you for this episode.

That was my first time seeing those photos from the 1960s. I knew Howard was a pilot in the war, but seeing images of that time in his life was something else. Howard took me for a spin in a single-engine plane for my birthday years ago. It was memorable because I had just recovered from surgery and was feeling a bit fragile. I had every confidence that Howard would keep us safe, and he even let me hold the steering wheel for a spell.

How does Howard fuel up for a long day of Age Well deliveries?

Howard and I both love coffee. He is an early riser, so I met him at his home at 8 a.m. He had two travel mugs ready, and we stopped at JR's Corner Store in Burlington's Old North End to fill them up. Howard loves a bargain; at $1.50 a cup, he says, this is the cheapest coffee in Chittenden County. And it's good, too! I wish I had gotten the store owner on camera when she rang him up. She said Howard is the highlight of her day. I bet he hears that a lot.

You met some great people along his route.

Age Well is adamant about respecting its clients' privacy. Tracey Shamberger, director of business development and communications, helped us get in touch with people ahead of time to see if they would speak on camera about the program. Everyone had great things to say about Howard and the meals he delivers.

Did you get to try the Meals on Wheels food?

One recipient did not want her meal, so I went home with it. I didn't have high expectations for a reheated omelette, but it was actually quite good. It was filled with cheese and went well with the side of vegetables and rice. It is a smaller serving size than I am used to but would have been just right for my 89-year-old mother, who has a smaller appetite.

Why is this program important?

My mother has lived with me for the past seven years. She is far less mobile than she once was, and I do all the grocery shopping. She helps with meal preparation but doesn't always have the energy to cook. I feel very fortunate that I am able to take care of her and bring home healthy fruits and vegetables. It is reassuring to know that if I were not here, she would have resources like Meals on Wheels available to her. We also value our time together and enjoy shared meals with friends like Howard. Good food is essential to healthy aging — and so is connection and community.