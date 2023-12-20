The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shervin Lainez

Judy Collins

Songs of the Season

Thursday 21

Legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins brings her "Holidays & Hits" show to Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at Stowe Mountain Resort. Beloved songs from a 50-year career span Collins' idealist, activist 1960s through her latest release, Spellbound, which revisits the Colorado wilds and Greenwich Village scene of her youth.

Back to the '80s

Friday 22

click to enlarge © Photosvit | Dreamstime

A Very Gremlins Christmas

Don't feed them after midnight! A Very Gremlins Christmas, an exceptionally offbeat holiday party at Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires, centers on a screening of the eponymous 1984 comedy-horror hit. There's also an ugly-sweater contest, yuletide treats and a live performance by Synthesizer Santa, aka Syntha Claus, aka Jolly Olde Synth Nick.

Yule Be in My Heart

Saturday 23

click to enlarge © Simsonne | Dreamstime

Yuletide Ceremony

The Queen City's spiritual citizens celebrate the winter solstice at the Green Mountain Druid Order's annual Yuletide Ceremony at the Burlington Earth Clock in Oakledge Park. Attendees bring sticks and evergreen boughs to add to the bonfire and mark the longest night of the year with sunset drumming.

All About Eve

Saturday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Gregg Banse

Stories for a Winter's Eve

Vermont musicians and storytellers Patti Casey, Susannah Blachly, Mark Nash and Kathryn Blume celebrate the season of love and connection at Stories for a Winter's Eve at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier. Friends and family gather around the fireplace to hear original short stories and songs, with refreshments at intermission.

The Morning After

Tuesday 26

click to enlarge © Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Boxing Day Brunch

No one wants to cook the day after Christmas. With that in mind, locals flock to Boxing Day Brunch at Highland Center for the Arts, where crêpes, French toast, bacon, sausages, mimosas and hot cocoa provide post-Christmas fuel and a feast for the senses.

Hometown Heroes

Wednesday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

Community Breakfast, The Landscape Is the Only Thing That Never Changes

Rock and roll is far from dead when Community Breakfast take the stage at Burlington's Radio Bean. Fresh out of high school and releasing their debut EP, The Landscape Is the Only Thing That Never Changes, these five local teens deliver an adrenaline rush of energy combining classic college-rock grunge with joyful experimentation.

Rookies of the Year

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Shanties" by Paul Forlenza

Edgewater Gallery on the Green in Middlebury presents Reflections, a juried exhibition of 2D and 3D works by emerging artists from around the country. The intriguingly diverse pieces range in medium from collage and oil paints to wood and Japanese-style raku ceramics.