December 18, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26 

By

Published December 18, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. | Updated December 18, 2023 at 2:18 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Judy Collins @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • The acclaimed folk singer croons Christmas songs and other classics from more than 50 years of music....
    • Thu., Dec. 21, 7 p.m. $55-75.

  • Staff Picks
    'Reflections' @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • A juried exhibition of 2D and 3D works by 23 emerging artists from around the U.S....
    • Through Dec. 31

  • A Very 'Gremlins' Christmas @ Epsilon Spires

    • An ugly-sweater contest and live music by Synthesizer Santa supplement a screening of this 1984 comedy-horror hit....
    • Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30-10 p.m. $5-15 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Stories for a Winter's Eve @ The Old Meeting House

    • Vermont musicians and storytellers Patti Casey, Susannah Blachly, Mark Nash and Kathryn Blume celebrate the season of love and connection....
    • Sat., Dec. 23, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. $10-18.

  • Yuletide Ceremony @ Burlington Earth Clock, Oakledge Park

    • The Green Mountain Druid Order celebrates the solstice at sunset with a bonfire and drum playing....
    • Sat., Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. Free.

  • Boxing Day Brunch @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Crêpes, bacon, mimosas and hot cocoa provide post-Christmas fuel and a feast for the senses....
    • Tue., Dec. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $20.

  • Community Breakfast @ Radio Bean

    • (alt rock)...
    • Wed., Dec. 27, 7 p.m. $5/$10
