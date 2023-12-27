 Vermont New Year's Eve Celebrations to Inspire a Brighter 2024 | Culture | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 27, 2023 Arts + Culture » Culture

Vermont New Year's Eve Celebrations to Inspire a Brighter 2024 

By

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Lighting the Way | New Year's Eve celebrations to inspire a brighter 2024"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Culture »

More By This Author

About The Author

Angela Simpson
Bio:
 Angela Simpson is a proofreader for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Culture

  • New Circus Smirkus Director Rachel Schiffer Has Big Love for the Big Top

  • New Circus Smirkus Director Rachel Schiffer Has Big Love for the Big Top

    • By Rachel Mullis
    • Dec 13, 2023
  • Heading to Québec Christmas Markets for Mulled Wine, Raclette Parties and Père Noël Pop-Ups

  • Heading to Québec Christmas Markets for Mulled Wine, Raclette Parties and Père Noël Pop-Ups

    The holidays are bringing Christmas markets to Canada. Across Québec, such events are now a fixture of the season, albeit with distinctively French Canadian twists. Don't worry, you'll still find bright lights, mulled wines, and seasonal vibes. Ready to venture north of the border? Read on for the best Christmas markets in Montréal, Québec City and the Eastern Townships this year.
    • By Jen Rose Smith
    • Nov 29, 2023
  • 2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

  • 2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

    Vermonters know a thing or two about giving. July’s historic flooding produced an equally historic response, with people showing up — and contributing generously — to help neighbors, strangers and businesses rebound. These carefully curated suggestions for gifts from Vermont makers and retailers will help you surprise and delight everyone from your babysitter to your BFF. There are plenty of items under $20, plus a few that make an extra impact for worthy causes.
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Nov 24, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation