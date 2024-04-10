 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 10-16 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 08, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 10-16 

Published April 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 8, 2024 at 5:41 p.m.

Related Events

  • Philip Eil @ Norwich Bookstore

    • An investigative journalist discusses his timely new true-crime book, Prescription for Pain: How a Once-Promising Doctor Became the "Pill Mill Killer," about the man currently...
    • Thu., April 11, 7 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Jack Morris @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • “Expiry,” an exhibition by the Stowe photographer that uses a mosaic narrative approach, weaving a story through photographs created with expired film....
    • Through April 25

  • '50 Years of Royall Tyler Theatre: A Musical Revue' @ Royall Tyler Theatre, University of Vermont

    • The beloved UVM arts space toasts more than 300 performances over five decades with a one-night-only bash featuring alumni cast members from past productions performing...
    • Sat., April 13, 4-6:30 p.m. Free.

  • Vermont Fiddle Orchestra Spring Concert @ Barre Opera House

    • Traditional jigs, reels, marches and waltzes from all over Europe and Québec get hearts racing and feet stamping....
    • Sat., April 13, 7 p.m. Donations accepted.

  • A Celebration of Earth @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Ben Cosgrove’s landscape-inspired music sets the stage for authors Douglas Brinkley and Bill McKibben to discuss their writings on climate action. Live stream available....
    • Sat., April 13, 7:30 p.m. $10-15.

  • 'Ramen Day' @ Capitol Showplace

    • Filmmaker Corey Hendrickson premieres his documentary about Vermont Everyone Eats!, the grassroots effort to feed food-insecure Vermonters during the pandemic using local ingredients, which simultaneously...
    • Tue., April 16, 5 p.m. $8.75-12.

  • Staff Picks
    'Blizzard' @ Vermont State University-Lyndon

    • World-class Québec circus-arts act FLIP Fabrique takes the stage by storm with a show about wintry wonder....
    • Wed., April 17, 7 p.m. $16-56; free for students.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

