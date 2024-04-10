The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Next Stage Arts Project

At A Celebration of Earth at Next Stage Arts in Putney, composer-performer Ben Cosgrove's landscape-inspired music sets the stage for New York Times best-selling authors Douglas Brinkley and Bill McKibben to talk about their research and writing on climate action. Film director Vanessa Vadim moderates the conversation; a live stream is available.

Investigative journalist Philip Eil discusses his timely true-crime page-turner, Prescription for Pain: How a Once-Promising Doctor Became the "Pill Mill Killer," at the Norwich Bookstore. Eil's harrowing debut chronicles the rise and fall of Paul Volkman, currently serving the longest sentence given to any physician convicted of drug-related charges during the opioid epidemic.

Royall Tyler Theatre's 1974 opening production of The Contrast, written by Royall Tyler

To mark more than 300 performances over five decades, Gov. Phil Scott declared March 14 to be Royall Tyler Theatre Day in Vermont. Now the beloved University of Vermont arts space hosts two days of workshops and panels to kick off its next half century, culminating in 50 Years of Royall Tyler Theatre: A Musical Revue. Alumni cast members from past productions collaborate with current students for an unforgettable one-night-only performance.

It may be difficult for audience members to remain in their seats at the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra Spring Concert at the Barre Opera House. Traditional jigs, reels, marches and waltzes from Québec and Europe get hearts racing and feet stamping. The plucky ensemble also plays a more modern tune to honor the late David Kaynor, its former director.

Amid the uncertainty and darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont Everyone Eats! program provided an undeniable bright spot. In Ramen Day, Middlebury filmmaker Corey Hendrickson documents the grassroots effort to feed food-insecure Vermonters using local ingredients, simultaneously extending a lifeline to struggling food producers and restaurants. The emotional film premieres at Montpelier's Capitol Showplace.

Prepare to be blown away by Blizzard, a spellbinding spectacle from world-renowned circus arts ensemble FLIP Fabrique. Vermont State University-Lyndon's Alumni Gym transforms into a winter wonderland as the Québec troupe brings audiences on a blustery, breathtaking acrobatic journey.

Great Expirations

Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery presents "Expiry," a solo exhibition by Jack Morris. Using antique cameras and new and expired film, the Stowe native has developed a mosaic narrative approach challenging the idea that photographs reflect absolute reality — and adding new dimensions to the creative process.