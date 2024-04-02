 Grand Scale: Just How Far Is the Moon? | 2024 Solar Eclipse | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 02, 2024 Guides » 2024 Solar Eclipse

Grand Scale: Just How Far Is the Moon? 

By

Published April 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Consult the 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide for all our coverage including local eclipse events as well as places to eat, shop and play in the path of totality.

Vermont Vacation logo The 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Tourism. Find more information to plan your trip at VermontVacation.com/solar-eclipse.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

More 2024 Solar Eclipse »

About The Author

Dan Nott

Latest in Category

  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

    On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., Vermont will be witness to one of our solar system’s most spectacular celestial events: a total solar eclipse. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience at Shelburne Vineyard.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • Where the Sun Don't Shine: Welcome to the 'Seven Days' Guide to the 2024 Solar Eclipse

  • Where the Sun Don't Shine: Welcome to the 'Seven Days' Guide to the 2024 Solar Eclipse

    On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., the "Great American Eclipse" is coming to northern Vermont. Burlington, St. Albans, Montpelier and other Vermont towns are lucky enough to be among the North American hot spots in the coveted “path of totality” where one can view a "total" eclipse. In the months leading up to this once-in-a-lifetime event, Seven Days will be covering a variety of eclipse topics, from practical guidance and science-y stories to special events and the best places for viewing. In the meantime, here’s a primer on what to expect.
    • By Dan Bolles
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • Totality Towns: What to Do and See in the Path of the Eclipse

  • Totality Towns: What to Do and See in the Path of the Eclipse

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • More »

Speaking of Moon

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation