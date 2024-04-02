Grand Scale: Just How Far Is the Moon? 

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., Vermont will be witness to one of our solar system’s most spectacular celestial events: a total solar eclipse. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience at Shelburne Vineyard.
On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., the "Great American Eclipse" is coming to northern Vermont. Burlington, St. Albans, Montpelier and other Vermont towns are lucky enough to be among the North American hot spots in the coveted “path of totality” where one can view a "total" eclipse. In the months leading up to this once-in-a-lifetime event, Seven Days will be covering a variety of eclipse topics, from practical guidance and science-y stories to special events and the best places for viewing. In the meantime, here’s a primer on what to expect.
