Popular Hiking Trails Will Be Closed for Mud Season During the Eclipse 

click to enlarge
- Vermont State Parks
- A "Trail Closed" sign
Most Vermonters know to avoid hiking during mud season, the period from late winter to early spring when snowmelt turns dirt roads and trails into slushy muck.
Even once-in-a-lifetime celestial events don’t alter those best practices. The day of the total solar eclipse — Monday, April 8 — popular hiking trails such as those on Camel’s Hump and Mount Mansfield will be closed.
“In any mud season, no matter if there’s an eclipse or not, high-elevation hiking is discouraged,” said Chloe Miller, communications manager for the Green Mountain Club
, which preserves and protects the Long Trail. “It can be a muddy, soppy mess.”
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of the Green Mountain Club
- A trail in Duxbury during mud season
If not scaling your favorite Vermont peak to get a closer look at the eclipse seems like a total bummer, fear not: There are still plenty of options for viewing from higher ground. You could stroll the paved toll road up Mount Philo
or, for a more leisurely ascent, ride the ski lift to Vista Peak at Bolton Valley Resort
.
Vermont is also opening 16 state parks that would normally be closed this time of year, including 10 in the path of totality, such as Niquette Bay
in Colchester and Lake Elmore
. (See below.) Visitors should keep in mind that parking will be limited and arrive early.
Miller emphasized sticking to those approved viewing spots. The Green Mountain Club advises against venturing out onto backcountry trails, both for hikers’ safety and to protect the environment. Mud and lingering ice and snow can make footing slick or unstable, posing increased injury risks for hikers, she explained.
Hiking during mud season can also worsen erosion and harm endangered plant species found on mountaintops, Miller added. The peaks of Camel’s Hump, Mount Abraham and Mount Mansfield have a combined 200 acres of rare, endangered Alpine tundra habitat that’s vulnerable to damage when trampled by humans and dogs.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of the Green Mountain Club
- Stowe Pinnacle trail during mud sesaon
Scofflaws who ignore guidance and end up hiking should at least use proper winter gear, Miller said, including snowshoes, microspikes or crampons, and wear multiple layers of clothing. They should also carry a map, compass and emergency supplies. Due to congested roads on the day of the eclipse, emergency crews may have difficulty carrying out rescues.
Whether hiking or not, eclipse seekers should prepare to be stuck in traffic. That means having a full tank of gas and stocking up on basic supplies and snacks for the car, Miller said. Be sure to obey road closure signs and ensure your vehicle is equipped to handle muddy dirt roads — and if it’s not, avoid them.
When weighing eclipse plans, Miller said to consider that mountaintop viewing might not be ideal. Some of the clearest vantages may be located on Lake Champlain’s beaches.
“Anywhere you can get a broad view of the sky is going to be your best place for eclipse viewing,” Miller said. “You're not going to necessarily get a better view at the top of a mountain.”
The following state parks will be open on April 8 and are located along the path of totality. Visit vtstateparks.com for more info.
Northwest:
- D.A.R., Addison
- Mount Philo, Charlotte
- Grand Isle
- Knight Point, North Hero
- Niquette Bay, Colchester
Central:
- Boulder Beach, Groton
- Lake Elmore
- Little River, Waterbury
- Waterbury Center
Northeast Kingdom: