Vermont Vendors and Artists Load Up on Eclipse Merch and Memorabilia 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Solar eclipse suncatcher from AO Glass

As Vermont prepares to host a potentially unprecedented influx of tourists for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, some locals are looking to cash in on the celestial event of a lifetime.

Vendors from Burlington to St. Johnsbury are stocking their shelves with eclipse-themed merchandise, from punny T-shirts ("I Got Mooned") to space-inspired jewelry and even cosmic yo-yos. If history is any indication, those souvenirs will sell.

Based on previous eclipses in other states, the Office of the State Treasurer estimates each eclipse seeker will spend an average of about $250 while they're in the Green Mountain State. Vermont could see anywhere from 50,000 to 200,000 visitors.

A good many of those folks will be heading to the Queen City. Burlington City Arts designed the city's official merchandise, a line of eclipse glasses, T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters and other accessories branded with the name of Burlington's citywide eclipse festival, Obscura BTV. The idea stemmed from a conversation between communications director John Flanagan and a resident of Casper, Wyo., who relayed that Casper had missed out on revenue because it didn't have enough merchandise to meet demand when the city was in the path of totality in 2017.

Flanagan didn't want Burlington to make the same mistake. So he and his team got to work producing merch, fulfilling orders through the Colchester-based screen printer New Duds.

Last October, the Burlington City Council approved a budget of $235,000 for eclipse-related expenses, such as event staff, traffic control and portable toilets. Burlington City Arts aims to recoup $90,000 of those expenditures through a combination of merchandise sales, parking fees and event tickets. As of press time, the organization had sold about 2,000 glasses at a suggested donation of $3 a pop, nearly 200 shirts ($28), 100 posters ($20), 50 sweatshirts ($45) and 11 yo-yos ($3).

Eclipse chasers buy an "overwhelming amount of merch," Flanagan said. "It's like going to a [Grateful] Dead show or something — people want to buy the T-shirts from every show."

click to enlarge Courtesy

Obscura BTV eclipse glasses

Other local organizations are also using the eclipse as an opportunity to fundraise. The First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington is selling T-shirts and encouraging congregants to rent out rooms in their homes on eclipse weekend and donate the proceeds to the church. Rev. Karen G. Johnston said the congregation has already surpassed its goal of raising $4,000.

Still, not everyone is gung ho for goodies. If monetizing this marvel of the universe feels to you a little like the commercialization of Christmas, you're not alone.

Ferrisburgh artist David Holub recently sent an email newsletter to his subscribers in response to a question he'd received about why he was selling eclipse stickers, T-shirts and postcards through his art company, Colossal Sanders. "Does every single event really need to be remembered through merchandise and capitalism?" the person had emailed him under the name "Dark Side of the Mooned." "Can we not experience one measly celestial event without feeling the pressure to buy something?"

Holub argued in his newsletter that witnessing a total eclipse creates a sense of wonderment that connects us to the universe and each other. So why not commemorate the occasion with some art, which people can buy as a souvenir?

Flanagan also emphasized the power of the eclipse to bring people together in awe of the cosmos. "Maybe a T-shirt is a small token of that phenomenon," he said.

For some other small tokens, here's a sampling of local eclipse swag on the market.

"Umbraphile" T-shirt from Moon Over Vermont, $24.50

click to enlarge Courtesy

T-shirt from Moon Over Vermont

An "umbraphile" — literally meaning "shadow lover" — is a person who chases eclipses as they occur around the world. Quechee resident Lynn Luczkowski started Moon Over Vermont after becoming an umbraphile herself, witnessing Oregon's total solar eclipse in 2017. Burlington artist Celia Binder created the Moon Over Vermont designs. The cotton T-shirt features the word "umbraphile" written in white block letters and adorned with a yellow ring. moonovervt.com

Eclipse pendant from Jennifer Kahn Jewelry, $98

click to enlarge Courtesy

Eclipse pendant from Jennifer Kahn Jewelry

This two-part necklace features a silver moon in front of brass sun rays with the date of the eclipse stamped on the back. Based in the Soda Plant in Burlington, Kahn describes her handmade jewelry as for the "modern bohemian." jenniferkahnjewelry.com

"Goat to Sacrifice During Eclipse" figurine from Suspicious Duck, $15

click to enlarge Courtesy

Figurine from Suspicious Duc

The Inca considered solar eclipses a sign of the sun god Inti's displeasure, leading them to offer sacrifices to pacify the divine being. Now you, too, can appease the gods with this small, 3D-printed Vermont collectible made by Williston artist Alex Bonson and ensure this eclipse will be the GOAT (greatest of all time). etsy.com/shop/suspiciousduckvt

Solar eclipse suncatcher from AO Glass, $32

Hang this decorative glass ornament in a window to catch sunlight and scatter colorful reflections around the room. If you're feeling crafty, AO Glass is also offering a workshop at its Burlington studio where customers can stamp their own eclipse suncatchers in molten glass on Saturday, April 6, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. aoglass.com

"From Daylight to Udder Darkness" T-shirt from the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, $27.99

click to enlarge Courtesy

T-shirt from the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington

Animals often react with confusion to solar eclipses, but the cows on this T-shirt are prepared — protective eyewear and all. Local artist Sarah Rosedahl designed these punny shirts as a fundraiser for the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington. uusociety.org

"I Got Mooned" 2024 solar eclipse postcard from Colossal Sanders, $1.50

click to enlarge Courtesy

Postcards from Colossal Sanders

Send friends who aren't so lucky to be in the path of totality a cheeky note designed by Holub, aka Colossal Sanders, explaining what the cosmic spectacle was like. colossalsanders.com

Path of Totality Black IPA from Lawson's Finest Liquids, $14/four-pack

click to enlarge Courtesy

IPA from Lawson's Finest Liquids

Sip into darkness with this limited-release black IPA. Lawson's Finest Liquids' brewery and taproom in Waitsfield will have this special beer on draft to celebrate the eclipse on April 8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. lawsonsfinest.com