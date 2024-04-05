Obituary: Alan Boissy, 1966-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Alan Christopher Boissy, 57, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Winooski, Vt., on Friday, March 15, 2024. The husband of Karen Sullivan Boissy and son of Blanche Boissy and the late Clayton Boissy, he was born in Burlington, Vt., on November 8, 1966.

Alan grew up in Winooski, Vt., and later moved to Albuquerque, N.M. He was a graduate of Rice Memorial High school, Champlain College and Bellevue University. He also served in the U.S. Army for many years and was a combat veteran of Operation Desert Shield. He was a long-time employee of Nikon Precision until his retirement in 2023.

He held many interests, including gold prospecting, real estate investing, classic car collecting, and traveling with friends and family. Alan was loved by his family and friends. While he wasn’t the easiest person to live or get along with, he always wanted the best for those he loved and was always very protective of them.

His loss will be felt deeply by his surviving family members, including his wife, Karen Boissy; mother, Blanche Boissy; parents-in-law, Daniel and Bonnie Sullivan; brother Aaron Boissy; sisters, Angela Sevigny and Anne Boissy; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Betsy Desroche; nephews, Branden Urbanek, Nathanyel Connelly, Anthony Connelly, Joshua Desroche, Rod Desroche Jr.; and nieces, Alyssa and Kaylee Borchert.

A mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on May 16, 2024, at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life will be held at the VFW on May 18, 2024, at 1 p.m., in Winooski, Vt.