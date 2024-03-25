Obituary: Christine Carroll Koster, 1967-2024 

Courtesy

Christine Koster

Christine Carroll Koster, 58, died in Vergennes, Vt., on March 9, 2024. She was a beloved businesswoman, photographer and friend. First and foremost, she was a fierce and dedicated mother to two sons, Mason and Sawyer; wife to her husband, Frank; and aunt and cheerleader to her nieces and nephews.



Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., Christine was the only child of her beloved mother, Constance Clark Carroll, an Arizona schoolteacher, who raised her as a single parent.



Christine relocated to Chicago, Ill., in 1993, where she worked as a model, beauty brand manager and sales professional. While working, she also earned her bachelor’s of business administration and finance from Loyola University Chicago.



Christine and Frank were married in Chicago in fall 1996. In 1997, son Mason was born, followed by Sawyer in 1999.



Christine was a talented photographer, taking scores of stunning family photos, which launched her Winnetka, Ill., photography business. She remained an expert in documenting family and friends for years to come.



The Koster family moved several times, and Christine always made friends easily with her new neighbors, school parents and coworkers. After Mason was born, they lived in Winnetka, then Mequon, Wis., and ultimately Charlotte, Vt., in 2009. The family moved to Baltimore for Frank’s work for a few years, but they kept their Charlotte home, knowing they would always return to Vermont.



Christine was a dedicated parent and volunteer, serving on the gala event committees and executive boards of JDRF International, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and several of the boys’ schools. One of her proudest achievements was chairing the primary fundraising gala for the boys’ school, the University School of Milwaukee. The event raised more than $500,000, a record for the event at that time.



Sports were always an important part of family life, and the boys’ hockey was the primary sport. In the early years, Christine managed both boys’ teams during the same season, where her organizational and communication skills earned the respect of coaches, players and team parents alike.



From 2019 to 2023, Christine worked closely with agents at Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty as senior transaction coordinator and in 2023 became an executive assistant at OnLogic in South Burlington, Vt., working tirelessly for the relocation and celebration of their new headquarters in recent months.



Christine also loved animals, particularly dogs, rescuing birds and hosting rescue pups and was mother to a succession of beloved beasts, from Fendi to Chomper to Satchel and, finally, Otter.

Christine loved reading, fashion and meeting new people, but most of all she adored spending cherished time watching her sons compete in hockey, lacrosse and other sports; working in business around Vermont; and raising two fine young men. She had a warm and delightful spirit that made people laugh and feel seen.

Christine is survived by her husband of 27 years, Frank Koster, and two sons, Mason William Koster of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sawyer Frank Koster of Boston, Mass. She also fiercely loved her nieces and nephews; Aunt Jamie of Bloomfield, Mich.; and many extended family members.

A celebration of Christine’s life will be held at the Basin Harbor Resort in Vergennes, Vt., on Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be a drop-in visitation with periodic opportunities for all to share remembrances.