Obituary: Delores "Dee" Howe, 1937-2024 

With the final lyrics of “King of the Road” wafting in the springtime air, our beloved Delores B. Howe crossed into the loving hands of our savior to reside in that spiritual mansion, that house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.



Delores “Dee” was born to Ollie (Brown) and Jesse Corliss on June 23, 1937. She was raised in Bristol, Vt., with her four siblings and graduated from Bristol High School in 1955. Dee married her first husband, Rodney B. Churchill in 1955.

As anyone who met her knows, Dee’s proudest achievement in her life was raising her six boys. (“All boys? No girls? She must be a saint!”) A saintly achievement, indeed.

Dee pursued many interests and passions throughout her life. In her forties, Dee enrolled at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt., and earned a bachelor’s degree. Dee was devoted to her community as a Cub Scout leader, member of the Eastern Stars, and — especially important to her later in her life — a foster grandparent in the Richmond and Hinesburg Elementary Schools. She was affectionately known to her beloved students as Grammy Dee. Dee had many jobs throughout her life: She was a hot-lunch lady at Richmond Elementary, a school bus driver, a bank teller, a licensed nursing assistant and a case worker at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

While she was proud of her work, Dee found her true joy in sharing simple moments and life experiences with those she loved. She loved long visits, sharing a cup of hot chocolate and her stories. She loved animals (especially her beloved dog, Blanco), volunteering, traveling and everything Vermont — from back-road drives to swimming holes, creemees, the Tunbridge Fair and hiking Camel’s Hump (Her last summit attempt was on her 70th birthday with her entire family!)

Dee married her second husband, Bill Howe, in April 1994. They lived together first in Tunbridge then Hinesburg, Vt. They completed a mission in Texas with their church and road-tripped through the U.S. on their way.

Dee was a prolific knitter and seamstress. She lovingly created cherished Christmas stockings, afghan blankets and “Ski Vermont” hats for her friends and family. Dee loved sweets and baked many specialties, including chocolate delight, whoopie pies and cherry-cheese dessert. She also cooked family favorites, including chicken gravy and biscuits and shepherd’s pie.

Dee loved music. She had a beautiful voice, sang in the church choir, and loved listening to her children’s and grandchildren’s concerts and attending concerts of all kinds at the Flynn Theater.

Dee passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 17, 2024, two months shy of her 87th birthday. Her wide community of friends and family will dearly miss her beautiful smile, sense of humor and boundless generosity. She is survived by her children: Rodney and Madine Churchill, Oscar Churchill and Audrey Arpin, David Churchill, Nigel and Barbara Churchill, Herb and Laurie Churchill, and Francis Churchill and Molly Dugan;15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother Ed “Sonny” and Kit Corliss of Woodstock, Vt.; and many cherished sisters- and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Dee was a devout Mormon and found faith in the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS). The love, support and joy she found within her church family meant the world to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to causes dear to Dee’s heart: the Foster Grandparent Program through the United Way of Northwest Vermont or the Chittenden County Humane Society.

A memorial service will be held at 11a.m., on Monday, May 13, at the LDS church at 73 Essex Way, Essex Junction, VT. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, May 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond, Vt.